Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Sales of Paints and Coatings, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Others

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global benzyl alcohol market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global benzyl alcohol market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent. Benzyl alcohol is used as a flavoring agent in food and beverages. It increases the shelf life of food products and is thus popularly used in the F&B industry. The emergence of new business models is expected to transform the entire food retail scenario, which will increase the demand for processed food and beverages. Busy lifestyles and change in food habits fuel the demand for ready-to-eat meals.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of benzyl alcohol in personal care products Benzyl alcohol is used as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics such as body lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, soaps, and hair care solutions. It is derived from organic sources and is thus in high demand. The rising demand for perfumed lotions and other fragrant products has increased the customer base of benzyl alcohol.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Harmful effects of benzyl alcohol. Benzyl alcohol is used in numerous industrial applications and the global benzyl market is growing at a moderate rate. However, side effects caused by the toxic content in the chemical limits its widespread use. Preservatives used in food and beverages should inhibit the growth of microbial organisms without any adverse effect on human health. Benzyl alcohol used in food and beverages is known to have a mild effect on human cells. It causes mild irritation to skin, mucous membrane, and eyes.
Key vendors
- Emerald Performance Materials
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- INEOS
- LANXESS
- Merck
Other prominent vendors
- Company
- Capri Enterprise
- Charkit Chemical
- Elan-Chemical
- Expo Essential Oils
- First Source Worldwide
- Haihang Industry
- Haviland USA
- Hydrite Chemical
- Innova Chemicals
- Krishna Chemicals
- PHARMCO-AAPER
- Premier Group
- Shimmer Chemicals
- SOVIKA GROUP OF COMPANIES
- Sudha Chemicals
- TCI Chemicals
- The Chemical Company
- Triveni Interchem
- Vigon International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8stv8/global_benzyl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716