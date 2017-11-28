

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) have shown a notable move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, climbing by 3.1 percent. With the upward move, Emerson has reached its best intraday level in three weeks.



The advance by Emerson comes after the automation-systems maker withdrew its offer to acquire Rockwell Automation (ROK) for $225 per share due to the Rockwell board's continued unwillingness to engage in discussions about a potential combination.



