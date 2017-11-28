Global Advanced Civil Airport Technologies Markets to 2022

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Advanced Airport Technologies: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report covers only technologies and equipment that are based at the airport or nearby. The emphasis is on civil aviation.
Report Includes
- 55 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for advanced airport technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are effecting the market.
- A look at developments affecting key airport technology systems, such as air and ground traffic management; baggage claim and handling; and security, fire, and emergency systems.
- Profiles of major companies in the market.
Report Scope
The Report Covers the Worldwide Market for These Electronic, Electro-Optical and Other Modern Technologies Used in Airports:
- Air/ground traffic management and control systems.
- Landing aids, guidance and lighting.
- Airport communications.
- Digital information display solutions.
- Airport management software.
- Security, fire protection and emergency services.
- Passenger and baggage handling and control.
- Car parking systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Table Summary: Global Market for Advanced Airport Technologies, by Type, Through 2022
- Figure Summary: Global Market for Advanced Airport Technologies, by Type, 2016-2022
3: Market and Technology Background
- Advanced Airport Technologies
- Trends in the Airport Industry
- Market Summary
4: Air/Ground Traffic Management and Control Technologies
- Summary
- Technologies
- Manufacturers
- Patents
- Markets
5: Navigational and Landing Aids and Illumination Systems
- Summary
- RF Navigational and Landing Aids
- Manufacturers
- Airport Lighting Systems
6: Airport Communications
- Summary
- Technologies
- Vendors
- Patents
- Markets
7: Airport Digital Signage Systems
- Summary
- Technologies
- Manufacturers
- Patents
- Markets
8: Airport Management Software
- Summary
- Technology
- Vendors
- Patents
- Markets
9: Security, Fire Protection, and Emergency Services
- Summary
- Airport Security Systems
- Emergency Response Equipment
10: Passenger, Baggage and Cargo Handling Control Systems
- Summary
- Passenger Processing Systems
- Baggage Systems
11: Car Parking Systems
- Summary
- Technologies
- Manufacturers
- Patents
- Markets
12: Company Profiles
- Airport Information Systems Ltd.
- Alstef Automation S.A.
- American Science And Engineering Inc.
- Analogic Corp.
- Atg Airports Ltd.
- Barco
- Bosch Security Systems Inc.
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dialight Corp.
- Electronic Sensor Technology
- Garrett Metal Detectors Inc.
- Hid Global
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell Airport Systems Gmbh
- Ier
- Inkode Corp.
- Kuka Roboter Gmbh
- L-3 Communications Security And Detection Systems
- Leidos
- Magal Security Systems Ltd.
- Millivision Technologies
- Morpho S.A.
- Oshkosh Truck Corp.
- Passur Aerospace
- Pensher Skytech
- Pesmel Oy
- Qinetiq Ltd.
- Rapiscan Systems
- Raytheon Corp.
- Rockwell Automation
- Rockwell Collins
- Safegate International Ab
- Sago Systems Inc.
- Siemens Airports
- Smiths Detection International
- Thales Atm S.A.
- Tyco Fire And Security
- Tydenbrooks Co.
- Vanderlande Industries
- Xerox Transportation Solutions Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8rbz8/advanced_airport
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716