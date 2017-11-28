Global Advanced Civil Airport Technologies Markets to 2022

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Airport Technologies: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report covers only technologies and equipment that are based at the airport or nearby. The emphasis is on civil aviation.

Report Includes

55 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global market for advanced airport technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are effecting the market.

A look at developments affecting key airport technology systems, such as air and ground traffic management; baggage claim and handling; and security, fire, and emergency systems.

Profiles of major companies in the market.

Report Scope

The Report Covers the Worldwide Market for These Electronic, Electro-Optical and Other Modern Technologies Used in Airports:

Air/ground traffic management and control systems.

Landing aids, guidance and lighting.

Airport communications.

Digital information display solutions.

Airport management software.

Security, fire protection and emergency services.

Passenger and baggage handling and control.

Car parking systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Table Summary: Global Market for Advanced Airport Technologies, by Type, Through 2022

Figure Summary: Global Market for Advanced Airport Technologies, by Type, 2016-2022

3: Market and Technology Background

Advanced Airport Technologies

Trends in the Airport Industry

Market Summary

4: Air/Ground Traffic Management and Control Technologies

Summary

Technologies

Manufacturers

Patents

Markets

5: Navigational and Landing Aids and Illumination Systems

Summary

RF Navigational and Landing Aids

Manufacturers

Airport Lighting Systems

6: Airport Communications

Summary

Technologies

Vendors

Patents

Markets

7: Airport Digital Signage Systems

Summary

Technologies

Manufacturers

Patents

Markets

8: Airport Management Software

Summary

Technology

Vendors

Patents

Markets

9: Security, Fire Protection, and Emergency Services

Summary

Airport Security Systems

Emergency Response Equipment

10: Passenger, Baggage and Cargo Handling Control Systems

Summary

Passenger Processing Systems

Baggage Systems

11: Car Parking Systems

Summary

Technologies

Manufacturers

Patents

Markets

12: Company Profiles

Airport Information Systems Ltd.

Alstef Automation S.A.

American Science And Engineering Inc.

Analogic Corp.

Atg Airports Ltd.

Barco

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialight Corp.

Electronic Sensor Technology

Garrett Metal Detectors Inc.

Hid Global

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell Airport Systems Gmbh

Ier

Inkode Corp.

Kuka Roboter Gmbh

L-3 Communications Security And Detection Systems

Leidos

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Millivision Technologies

Morpho S.A.

Oshkosh Truck Corp.

Passur Aerospace

Pensher Skytech

Pesmel Oy

Qinetiq Ltd.

Rapiscan Systems

Raytheon Corp.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Collins

Safegate International Ab

Sago Systems Inc.

Siemens Airports

Smiths Detection International

Thales Atm S.A.

Tyco Fire And Security

Tydenbrooks Co.

Vanderlande Industries

Xerox Transportation Solutions Inc.

