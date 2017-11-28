BERKELEY, Calif., 2017-11-28 20:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonsai, provider of an AI solution that empowers enterprises to build intelligent systems, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning (ML) Competency status. This designation recognizes Bonsai for enabling developers, machine learning practitioners, and subject matter experts with tools to train deep reinforcement learning models and enable predictive capabilities within customer applications.



Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates Bonsai as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built solutions that help organizations enhance industrial applications with machine intelligence. Attaining the AWS ML Competency demonstrates to our customers that Bonsai has validated ML expertise on AWS.



"We're honored to be one of the first companies to achieve AWS ML Competency status," said Mark Hammond, CEO and co-founder of Bonsai. "Industrial AI applications require cutting-edge AI technology and powerful cloud computing. Enterprises can now combine the power of AWS with Bonsai's deep reinforcement learning tools to automate or optimize the efficiency of industrial control systems including manufacturing, energy, robotics and supply chain.



"Given the complexity of building a scalable and reliable production workflow that serves billions of predictions, deploying machine learning at scale is still a challenge," said Joseph Spisak, Global Lead for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Partnerships, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are thrilled to have Bonsai join us as an APN Partner for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Competency Program. By automating routine tasks, teams are able focus squarely on the problems they are trying to solve and spend less time worrying about how to optimize and deploy their models."



One of the first companies to achieve this designation, Bonsai's Platform is now more accessible to enterprise customers of AWS, making it easier to leverage deep reinforcement learning technology and program intelligent control of industrial systems.



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



Resources



-- Learn more about the AWS ML Competency program: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/apn/introducing-aws-machine-learning-competency/ -- Get started with Bonsai: https://bons.ai/getting-started



About Bonsai Bonsai offers an AI solution that empowers enterprises to build and deploy intelligent systems. By completely automating the management of complex machine learning libraries and algorithms, Bonsai enables enterprises to program AI models that improve system control and enhance real-time decision support. Businesses use these models today to increase automation and improve operational efficiency of industrial systems including robotics, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, energy and utilities. Based in Berkeley, CA, Bonsai is backed by leading investors including NEA, Microsoft Ventures, ABB, Samsung NEXT and Siemens. To learn more, please visit: https://bons.ai/ or follow on Twitter @BonsaiAI.



Media and Analyst Contacts: Bridget Hickey bridget.hickey@bons.ai +1 (628) 400-9072