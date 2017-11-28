IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors -- an independent registered investment advisor offering a wide array of services to help provide for the full spectrum of financial and insurance needs -- today announced the newest members of its team: Scott Hosch, Jacqueline Scali and Ryan Call. As an analyst, Hosch will use his knowledge and training to evaluate fund performance in order to help clients position assets for long-term success. As client account manager, Scali will leverage her industry experience to work alongside the 401(k) team to help create deliverables for clients and run scorecards to help guide plan compliance and a well-rounded solution. As a retirement consultant, Call will assist current 401(k) clients with their fiduciary responsibilities as it pertains to retirement plans and utilize his unique industry experience to help bring new clients to the Burnham Gibson family.

"Scott, Jacqueline and Ryan all bring such different backgrounds and experiences to the table, but each unique voice adds invaluable worth to the company," said Darin Gibson, owner and president of Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors. "Scott, in part through his education at Harvard, has been exposed to very technical skill sets and is very detail-oriented and able to read data and provide a story from that data. Jacqueline has a stellar industry reputation, consistently remaining at the top of her peer group for daily sales activity and increasing market share significantly in past roles. And Ryan is a highly accomplished and determined retirement plan expert, who brings client management successes and strong business relationships to Burnham Gibson to continue to drive its growth and profitability. Burnham is lucky to have them all on the team."

Prior to joining Burnham Gibson, Hosch worked as a financial consultant for AXA Advisors, where he consulted individuals and small businesses on asset management, insurance needs, and retirement planning. He earned a B.A. in economics from Harvard University. "I am excited to bring my work ethic and dedication to Burnham, and am proud to be involved with a team that has a proven process in place. I hope to help provide insight and make an impact to help ensure we are providing the best service to our clients," said Hosch.

Jacqueline Scali joins Burnham Gibson after serving as a retirement plan service specialist with American Funds, where she designed and implemented benefit, savings and pension programs for clients "More than four years of industry experience has given me the ability to collaborate in a team environment and facilitate action-driven tactics in order to execute company growth and objectives," said Scali. "Having had a diverse take on the industry has prepared me well for this 401(k) niche and I look forward to supporting my new team."

Prior to joining Burnham, Call served as the retirement services district manager for ADP Retirement Services, where he acquired new business for the company. Before that, he spent nearly a decade at Massmutual Financial Group and The Hartford as a retirement services relationship manager and retirement plans group senior regional sales consultant respectively. "I've held multiple roles in this industry," said Call. "I have a history of working directly with clients on the service side, helping them understand what their responsibilities are and providing support to help assist with their fiduciary duties. I've also had experience onboarding new client relationships and I look forward to using this valuable insight and expertise to strengthen a company that is already well respected in the industry."

To learn more about Burnham Gibson Wealth, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.: Burnham Gibson helps corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk and plan for the future. Based in Irvine, Calif., the robust, full-service financial services firm offers a broad variety of services to help provide for the full spectrum of clients' financial needs, and the needs of their workforces. The company is partnered with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services to provide a comprehensive offering of integrated employee benefits solutions. The relationship allows both firms to leverage a larger organizational scale and depth of management, improving the quality and service they can provide for clients. For more information, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

BGWA.2017.96

CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



