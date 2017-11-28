Global Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are American Institute of Artificial Intelligence, AI-Academy, Informed AI & Topbots

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Artificial Intelligence Courses for C-suite Executives Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global artificial intelligence courses for C-suite executives market to grow at a CAGR of 35.96% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Artificial Intelligence Courses For C-suite Executives 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in businesses. Considering the dynamic growth and complexity of the artificial intelligence ecosystem, businesses are adopting or migrating to use the technology to make their business operations efficient. Integration of artificial intelligence with evolving technology platforms such as the IoT and others has become prevalent. Therefore, there is an increased need for C-suite executives and leaders in organizations to learn artificial intelligence. This will help then use new inventions to improve their business stance.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising use of artificial intelligence for improved and less expensive industrial operations. There has been an increased prominence for leveraging on the operational data generated and using artificial intelligence to make industrial operations efficient. The technology can be used to conduct effective research at a minimal cost and increase an organization's productivity. Companies such as GE are now increasingly adopting to artificial intelligence's machine learning methodologies to develop predictive-maintenance tools to reduce operational and maintenance costs in certain mining activities. This is done with intent to increase their existing financial capital. Therefore, artificial intelligence is used for reducing operational costs, which encourage an increasing number of C-suite executives to avail artificial intelligence courses.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing need for continuous education. The global artificial intelligence courses market for C-suite executives involves technical training, which translated to practical lessons. The theoretical teaching model is not effective in artificial intelligence courses. Owing to continuous changes and advances in technology, the current technology becomes obsolete. Each new development in artificial intelligence processes require different development models, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach applicable in this domain. The continuous innovations and updates, such as the emergence of new artificial intelligence hardware and designing procedures in automation software processes, is contributing to the need for updated training.



Market trends

Widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in businesses

Emergence of self-paced and mobile learning

Rising use of Big Data



Key vendors

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

AI-Academy

Informed AI

Topbots

Other prominent vendors

ASI Data Science

DDLS

EIT

Kellogg School of Management

MIT

Udacity

