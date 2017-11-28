LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the following investor conference:

The 2017 LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA at 12:30 pm pacific time.





The presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's IR portion of the web site at www.atomera.com with a replay available for at least 30 days. Management will also be hosting one on one meetings at the conferences. Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at LD Micro or the investor contact listed below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contacts:

Frank Laurencio

(408) 442-5246

Email Contact



