Global Citrus Juice Finisher Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Health Awareness and Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle Driving Market gGrowth

The "Global Citrus Juice Finisher Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global citrus juice finisher market to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Citrus Juice Finisher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Influx of citrus juice finisher with improved features. Manufacturers of citrus juice finishers are introducing new features into the machines to tackle the need of juice manufacturers and gain market share. Each vendor provides different sets of features in their machines. For instance, JBT FoodTech models have a feature called the Automatic Spray Ring (ASR). The system automates the process of screen cleaning without the need of human efforts. This ensures consistency in juice quality and productivity.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in health awareness and adoption of healthy lifestyle. Globally, people are increasingly adopting healthy lifestyle along with healthy diet. It can be attributed to an increase in the life expectancy rate. According to the World Bank, in 2015, the life expectancy at birth, total (years) in the world, was 71.66 years in comparison with 70.47 years in 2010. Citrus juice is one of the components of healthy diets. In a scenario, where people have limited time due to busy schedules, packaged citrus juice saves time and provides essential nutrients to the human body.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Surge in input prices and cost of R&D. Stainless steel is one important commodity that is used in the manufacturing of citrus juice finishers. Oil is another commodity, which is used in the transportation of machines to the operators. The risk of an increase in these commodities prices exists due to high inflation rates in many countries. For instance, Brazil, Colombia, and Russia are few countries, which had inflation rates of more than 7% in 2016.

Key vendors

Brown International Corporation

JBT FoodTech

Fratelli Indelicato

Zumex Food Engineering

Other prominent vendors

Bertuzzi Food Processing

Jiangsu Kaiyi Intelligent Technology

Jiangsu Kewei Machinery

LUZZYSA

Shiva Engineers

Speciale F. & C.

Yangzhou Flourish Fruit and Vegetable Juice Machines

