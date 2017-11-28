TeraRecon, Inc: TeraRecon launches EnvoyAI distributorship to resell the 35+ algorithms on the EnvoyAI Exchange, initially promoting FDA-cleared Imbio and icometrix solutions

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Advanced Visualization solution provider, TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com (http://www.terarecon.com/)) today announced a distribution partnership with EnvoyAI to sell and market the EnvoyAI platform. The platform includes the most content-rich artificial intelligence marketplace, called the EnvoyAI Exchange, as well as a refined suite of market-ready AI-enablement technologies aimed at fostering broader access and clinical use of medical imaging algorithms within busy radiology practices. As a distributor, TeraRecon will offer instant access to the platform containing more than 35 algorithms and focus its initial sales efforts on two FDA-cleared algorithms from Imbio and icometrix, as well as one cleared algorithm of its own.

Imbio offers lung density reporting for COPD analysis with chest CT scans. The Imbio CT Lung Density Analysis software provides reproducible CT values for pulmonary tissue, which is essential for providing quantitative support for diagnosis and follow up examinations.

icometrix offers icobrain, an FDA-cleared brain MRI tool that is intended for automatic labeling, visualization and volumetric quantification of segmentable brain structures from a set of MR images. The software is intended to automate the current manual process of identifying, labeling and quantifying the volumes of segmentable brain structures identified on MR images.

TeraRecon offers iNtuition Time Density Analysis for CT, which supports stroke triage workflow by producing colorized parametric maps of the brain from time-resolved, thin-slice CT scans of the head with contrast, including CBF, CBV, MTT, TTP, TOT, RT map types.

At RSNA17, TeraRecon is demonstrating EnvoyAI machines utilizing three new and powerful EnvoyAI workflow integrations that make algorithms published on the EnvoyAI Exchange immediately accessible to customers and prospects upon release in spring 2018. The most immediate way to experience these AI algorithms, also known as 'machines', is to establish a free account on the EnvoyAI website, at https://portal.envoyai.com/ (https://portal.envoyai.com/). Select machines will be demonstrated at RSNA17 running within TeraRecon's flagship iNtuition advanced visualization system as well as part of any PACS systems' native workflow. EnvoyAI supports AI image processing from the cloud or utilizing an on-site implementation. Most notably, over 35 different EnvoyAI machines can be interacted with from within the world's first AI-results viewer, which TeraRecon has introduced as 'Northstar'.



TeraRecon President and CEO, Jeff Sorenson, stated, "The automated outputs from Imbio and icometrix elevate the standard of care without creating additional work for radiologists. The combined workflows achieved by TeraRecon and EnvoyAI deliver these results in a fast, flexible, and extensible way allowing our customers to easily introduce AI into their medical imaging enterprise."



About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com (http://www.terarecon.com/)) TeraRecon is a leader in advanced visualization, image viewing and post-processing. Our flagship product, iNtuition, is ranked #1 in the advanced visualization category of the industry's leading independent technology analyst. We are committed to redefining advanced visualization by leveraging artificial intelligence, and to improving radiology workflow through personalized automation features that increase efficiency.



About EnvoyAI (www.envoyai.com (http://www.envoyai.com/)) EnvoyAI provides a developer platform, integrations, and an API interface for algorithm developers, technology partners, and end users. EnvoyAI facilitates the streamlined distribution and hospital implementation of trained machine learning algorithms via a vendor neutral distribution platform. The platform allows users anywhere to access cloud-based algorithms without requiring access to the algorithm code or training data to protect PHI and developer intellectual property. EnvoyAI assists research institutions and emerging AI companies in the translation and commercialization processes, starting with rapid deployment via a scalable, secure, cloud-based infrastructure with the ability to add local components to facilitate on-site deployments as well. EnvoyAI also works with distribution partners to make algorithms on the platform available to a very wide footprint of hospitals and, ultimately, to physicians.



