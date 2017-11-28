DataScience.com, an Advanced Tier Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), is offering its enterprise data science platform on AWS Marketplace, a curated catalog of innovative software solutions



The DataScience.com Platform is showcased on AWS Marketplace's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Discovery Page, where customers can learn more about machine learning (ML) and data science tools available on AWS.



"We're excited to join AWS Partner Network members who are providing innovative software solutions to AWS users," said DataScience.com Chief Strategy Officer William Merchan. "As the provider of a solution that integrates with AWS APIs to make launching Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) resources more efficient and facilitates access to data stored in Amazon Redshift and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), we believe we bring a lot of value to customers who are looking to scale AI and data science work across their organizations."



Datascience.com is now available on AWS Marketplace as a single-click AMI-based offering. To learn more about how the DataScience.com Platform improves resource management, collaboration, and model deployment, visit www.datascience.com/platform.



About DataScience.com



DataScience.com provides an enterprise data science platform that makes it easy and intuitive for data scientists to work collaboratively with IT and business teams on the data-driven projects that transform how companies do business. Explore and visualize data, share analyses, deploy models into production, and track performance - all from one place.



Contact: Justin Charness DataScience.com (310) 579-6200 justin@datascience.com