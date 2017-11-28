TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GG), at the request of IIROC, would like to clarify certain information contained in its previously disseminated November 28, 2017 press release (the "Press Release"). The comment with regards to the Company's Galaxy property is based on a technical report entitled "A Technical Report on the Galaxy Gold Mine, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa" which was issued January 4, 2016 with an effective date of September 1, 2015 (the "Galaxy Technical Report"), and was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and approved by Daniel van Heerden, B Eng (Min.), MCom (Bus. Admin.), Pr. Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Galaxy Technical Report satisfies the requirements to be a pre-feasibility study.

Contacts:

Galane Gold Ltd.

Nick Brodie

CEO

+ 44 7905089878

Nick.Brodie@GalaneGold.com

www.GalaneGold.com



