SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the professional services category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Energy Consulting Procurement Research Report', 'Risk Management Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Contract Compliance Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Energy Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the energy consulting market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy savings. The increase in government regulations along with growing technological advancements such as compressed air technology and smart meters have made it possible to develop energy and cost-efficient strategies which also help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy Consulting Procurement Challenges:

Growing stringency of regulatory policies along with the instability in energy prices.

Lack of expertise in computing energy management services.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the energy consulting services market should engage with service providers who use analytical decision-making tools. Analytical tools include the benchmarking tool, which helps in selecting the appropriate energy equipment that is useful and enables the buyers to save sufficient amount of energy.

Global Risk Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the risk management services market can be attributed to the increasing demand for such services due to the rise in instability of the financial markets across emerging economies. Businesses across various sectors prioritize risk management services to protect themselves from unexpected risks. Some of the common industrial risks include compliance risks, vendor risks, and cybersecurity risks.

Risk Management Services Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in understanding and evaluating suppliers' risk assessment methods.

Difficulty in assessing the skill sets of suppliers prior to contract negotiation.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the risk management services market should engage with service providers who offer risk scoring, as it would help them to quantify threats and deficiencies associated with vendors.

Global Contract Compliance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the contract compliance services market can be attributed to the large organizations, which have increased their global contracts to enhance their global value chain. Also, there is a rise in demand for legislative and regulatory services from the end-user sectors such as healthcare and automotive sectors. Improvements in business activities due to globalization have increased the use of pirated software in organizations, which, in turn, fuels the demand for contract compliance services.

Contract Compliance Services Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in finding suppliers that possess the expertise in managing global contracts.

Challenges in assessing the reliability of suppliers.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the contract compliance services market should ensure they engage with suppliers that offer proper compliance risk framework. This will assist the buyers in changing their vendors quickly if they do not meet the specified requirements.

