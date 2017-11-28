3D Display Market Analysis 2017-2022 - Global HMD Market is Expected to Witness Significant Gains at a CAGR of Over 45%

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Display Market Analysis By Product, By Technology, By Access, By Application And Segment Forecasts To 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global 3D displays market is expected to reach USD 245.91 billion by 2022

Growing consumer demand for enhanced imaging and viewing technology is expected to be a crucial factor for driving 3D displays market. Asia Pacific was estimated as the highest revenue generating segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 35.0% from 2015 to 2022. Growth of the gaming industry especially in Japan, China and India is expected to play a major role in propelling demand for 3D display over the forecast years.The OEM manufacturing businesses have contributed significantly towards the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Conventional displays are useful in numerous applications including TVs, tablets and computers, while 3D micro displays are highly beneficial where a screen size of less than two inches is used. Screen-based displays accounted for over 90% of the market share in 2014.Key players in the market have introduced compatibility in HMD with minimum hardware requirement. Players including Sony and Samsung prominently operate in the business of 3D HMD. In September 2013, Sony launched the HMZ-T3W model of HMD.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Global HMD market is expected to witness significant gains at a CAGR of over 45% from 2015 to 2022. The market is predominantly driven due to its applications acrossmilitary, aviation, engineering, medical field, gaming & video, sports and training and simulation. 3D display based HMD would witness growth due to the advancement in technology and due to lowered prices of the 3D display in upcoming years.

Stereoscopic display was the majorly consumed product in 3D display market, and was valued at USD 22.45 billion in 2014. Stereoscopic displays have a relatively simple structure and hence, are used in a wide range of applications including TVs, smartphones and monitors.

in 2014. Stereoscopic displays have a relatively simple structure and hence, are used in a wide range of applications including TVs, smartphones and monitors. Global 3D TV market was valued at USD 25,652.1 million in 2014. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to change user experience by enhancing TV display to deliver 3D content.

in 2014. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to change user experience by enhancing TV display to deliver 3D content. RoW is expected to witness significant gains over the forecast period at a CAGR of 49.7% from 2015 to 2022. Consumers in Brazil are shifting from analog to digital 3D TV. In addition, presence in the number of 3D screens in Brazil has shown a moderate growth. Autostereoscopic display is the most popular display system in the region in 3D TV application. This is expected to play a key role in overall expansion of 3D display market in Latin America .

are shifting from analog to digital 3D TV. In addition, presence in the number of 3D screens in has shown a moderate growth. Autostereoscopic display is the most popular display system in the region in 3D TV application. This is expected to play a key role in overall expansion of 3D display market in . Global players include Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, Nikon, Canon and Fujifilm. These key players are adopting strategies such as technological advancements, product launch and acquisition to mark a global presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary

2.1. 3D display Market - Industry Summary And Key Buying Criteria, 2012-2022



3. 3D Display Industry Outlook

3.1. 3D display market segmentation

3.2. 3D display market size and growth prospects, 2012 - 2022

3.3. 3D display market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Regulatory framework

3.5. 3D display market dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1. Growing entertainment and gaming industry

3.5.1.2. Increasing market of consumer electronics

3.5.1.3. Sense of depth of perception

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1. High cost

3.5.2.2. Accessing issues

3.6. Key market opportunities - Prioritized

3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8. 3D display market PESTEL analysis, 2014



4. 3D Display Product Outlook

4.1. Global 3D display market share by product, 2014 & 2022

4.2. Volumetric display

4.3. Stereoscopic display

4.4. HMD



5. 3D Display Technology Outlook

5.1. Global 3D display market share by technology, 2014 & 2022

5.2. DLP RPTV

5.3. PDP

5.4. OLED

5.5. LED



6. 3D Display Access Methods Outlook

6.1. Global 3D display market share by technology, 2014 & 2022

6.2. Screen based display

6.3. Micro display



7. 3D Display Application Outlook

7.1. Global 3D display market share by application, 2014 & 2022

7.2. TV

7.3. Smartphone

7.4. Monitor

7.5. Mobile computing device

7.6. Projectors device

7.7. HMD device

7.8. Other devices



8. 3D Display Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape



Sony Corporation.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Sharp Corporation

3D Fusion

3D Icon Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6br5m/3d_display_market





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

