TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- The common shares of Premier Health Group Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at http://thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/premier-health-group-inc">www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and will set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. The first phase of the international growth strategy of Premier Health Group Inc. has focused on the Dominican Republic. This country has a highly developed infrastructure as well as the largest and fastest growing economy in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Premier Health Group Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

Premier Health Group Inc. est une entreprise canadienne strategiquement positionnee pour profiter des occasions d'affaires dans l'industrie mondiale des soins de sante. Nous developpons des approches novatrices en matiere de soins de sante qui combinent l'expertise fondee sur les competences humaines et les technologies emergentes, et qui etabliront la norme d'excellence pour les services dans des endroits d'interet mondial. La premiere phase de la strategie de croissance internationale de Premier Health Group Inc. s'est concentree sur la Republique dominicaine. Ce pays possede une infrastructure tres developpee ainsi que l'economie la plus importante et la plus dynamique de la region des Caraibes et de l'Amerique latine.

Issuer/Emetteur: Premier Health Group Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PHGI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 34 944 031 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 333 333 emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 74052D 10 3 ISIN: CA 74052D 10 3 3 Boardlot/Quotite: 100 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 29 novembre/November 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: December 31/le 31 decembre Integral Transfer Agency Shareholder Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Services

