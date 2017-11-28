Global $3.2 Billion Cooling Fabrics (Synthetic and Natural) Market, 2025

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cooling Fabrics Market Analysis, By Type (Synthetic and Natural), By Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Wear, Lifestyle, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 " report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cooling fabrics market size is expected to be worth USD 3.24 billion by 2025



Growing focus on fitness, sports, and leisure activities coupled with increasing health consciousness among the population all around the world is likely to propel market growth. The innumerable benefits offered by cooling garments such as moisture wicking, sweat evaporation, breathability, and ventilation have enhanced their use among the athletes.



The demand for cooling fabrics in military and industrial applications is increasing owing to their benefits such as temperature regulation, resistance from harmful UV rays and pollutants, as well as the protection they provide to the wearer in case of excessive heat exposure. The augmenting demand from healthcare and fashion industries is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.



Increasing research & development activities and various government incentives are projected to accelerate the production, thereby triggering the market demand. Various EU funded projects have drawn a large number of manufacturers toward the market for the development of innovative products in an attempt to stay competitive. Additionally, these fabrics also address sustainability issues by saving energy that is required to heat or cool the environment around the wearer.



Sports apparel segment is expected to account for 44.5% of the global market in 2025. The demand can be attributed to heat, moisture, and perspiration resistant, light weight, smart, and easy to carry wearables, which assist in regulating the wearer's body temperature in line with the outside temperature. The technological advancements in the product to enhance the performance of garments are likely to fuel its demand the forecast period.



North America is the leading market for cooling fabrics owing to the early adoption and augmenting sports and outdoor activities in the region. Extensive research and development carried out by leading manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to propel market growth. Technological advancements and innovative product developments in the region are projected to augment the market demand. Countries such as Germany, the UK, China, India, and Japan in the European and Asia Pacific regions are also rapidly developing markets for cooling fabrics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Cooling Fabrics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Cooling Fabrics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Cooling Fabrics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



Coolcore LLC.

Kraton Corporation

Invista

Ahlstrom Corporation

Nilit Ltd.

Polartec LLC

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

HexArmor

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

