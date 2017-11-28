MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced it was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2017.

The report notes that Redis Labs "supports both relaxed and strong consistency depending on the application requirement, with a flexible and schemaless model that's built on a shared-nothing symmetric architecture." The independent research cites that, "customers use Redis Enterprise to support real-time analytics, translytical, data ingestion, social media, customer intelligence, operational reporting, and 360-degree-view-of-the-customer initiatives." According to the report, "customers like its business value, support for broad use cases, performance and customer support."

Redis Labs enhances the popular, widely-adopted open source database Redis, to support translytical workloads. It offers an enterprise in-memory database for transactional, analytical and operational workloads. Enterprise customers rely on Redis Labs for its effortless scaling, high throughput and low latency, always-on availability and significant operational cost reduction.

"In my view, being identified as a leader among translytical data platforms by Forrester further validates the value proposition being applied by our customers across diverse use cases. More than 7,500 enterprises have now deployed Redis Enterprise in public clouds, in their virtual private clouds, or on-premises," said Manish Gupta, CMO of Redis Labs. "There is significant market demand for database platforms that offer the high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling necessary to power the next generation of applications. Our customers have come to rely on Redis Enterprise -- not only for its high performance and flexibility, but for its ability to offer instant access to data, an imperative across all businesses today."

The 12 vendors included in this report were evaluated on their current offering, strategy (ability to execute, road map, community, and implementation support) and market presence (product revenue, install base, market awareness, and partnerships). All vendors included in the evaluation met the following criteria: enterprise-class translytical offering, standalone translytical solution, publicly available release, referenceable install base, customer interest and client inquiries and/or technologies that put the vendor on Forrester's radar.

"The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2017," is available here.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's fastest in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redis(e)), as a cloud service and as downloadable software, to over 7,500 enterprise customers. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis(e), are top-ranked by industry analysts, and power use cases such as high speed transactions, queuing, user session stores, and caching, in e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications. Redis, voted the most loved database, rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database reduces application complexity, simplifies development, accelerates time to market and provides unprecedented flexibility to developers.

Media contacts

Sharon Thompson

Redis Labs

Email Contact

(650) 483-7506



Melissa Roxas

Inner Circle Labs for Redis Labs

Email Contact

(415) 684-9401



