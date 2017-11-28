AML Bitcoin: AML BitCoin Announces Listing on HitBTC Exchange

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / AML BitCoin will commence its public trading on Dec. 15, 2017, on one of the largest digital currency exchanges in the world, HitBTC.

For months, the digital coin world has anticipated the arrival of AML BitCoin, the world's only patent-pending cryptocurrency with anti-money laundering and 'know-your-customer' (AML/KYC) technology built into its architecture.

Today, Marcus Andrade, the CEO of NAC Foundation, creator of the AML BitCoin, announces that HitBTC will be the first digital currency exchange to list the innovative coin.

'We appreciate the innovation of AML Bitcoin safety-built features, and we hope that Biometric identification compliance will make cryptocurrency transactions more transparent and secure,' said Paul Clarkson, Chief Product Officer at HitBTC.

HitBTC is the global innovative trading platform with multi-currency support, high liquidity and low fees, operating since 2013. Provided with rapid powerful API and outstanding matching core engine, HitBTC traders are able to significantly enhance their trading experience. Daily turnover exceeds $400,000,000.

'The reception for our digital currency has been far beyond our expectation and planning,' revealed Andrade. 'We were hoping to list first with HitBTC, and are thrilled that this has come together. We have also been trying to work with the dozen or more other exchanges rushing to fulfill their compliance requirements to list our coin. Of course, since our coin is designed to be the world's only patent-pending digital currency that is compliant with AML and KYC requirements, the process for us is probably smoother than for other coin projects.'

For the past several months, governments and industry throughout the world, including in Panama, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States, have been meeting with representatives with AML BitCoin to integrate their AML/KYC platform into those nation's payment systems and plans. Analysts of the booming digital currency world have predicted a possible surge in value for AML BitCoin, once it is active on the exchanges and is implementing the partnerships it is now negotiating throughout the world.

David Mata, managing director of Silicon Valley hedge and venture capital fund Block Bits Capital typifies the excitement building in the investment community: 'We have a diverse portfolio that includes digital currencies, but this is the one we are watching. We have taken a huge early position. It's the cryptocurrency equivalent of handing Mark Zuckerberg a check while he sits in his dorm room coding Facebook.'

About NAC Foundation

NAC Foundation, headquartered in the U.S., is the creator of the AML BitCoin, the world's only patent-pending digital currency with anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, anti-terrorism and theft-resistant properties. AML BitCoin is compliant with all major national security and financial protection laws and regulations, including the USA PATRIOT Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. NAC's mission is to strengthen the acceptance and use of digital currencies by advancing throughout the world security compliance, combined with blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit http://www.AmlBitCoin.com or www.AmlToken.com.

