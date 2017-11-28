iPRONTO Coin: Turning Ideas Into Viable Businesses With Cryptocurrency

iPRONTO, an Innovative Blockchain-based Platform for Investors and Incubators to Explore Opportunities and Collaborate with Each Other, Announces Token Sale to Support Entrepreneurs and Startups

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / iPRONTO, a novel blockchain project makes use of the decentralized technology to forge the right connections for entrepreneurs and startups to turn their ideas to a viable product or a business. The platform, built over Ethereum blockchain is powered by a native token - iPRONTO Coin. The platform is going to open its token crowdsale soon, to fund development of the entire ecosystem.

The iPRONTO platform will be available as an easy way to deploy blockchain platform that connects all the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem on a common platform. Ready for deployment within existing startup incubator and accelerator programs, the platform connects the Board of Directors of Incubation Centers; Incubation Functional Units; Client Companies; External Freelancers/Employees; VC & ICO Participants; and Government and Regulatory Bodies.

iPRONTO platform provides the necessary tools to implement smart contracts for handling Accounting & Finance, Services; Legal and Regulatory processes; Investments (VCs, Angel Investors, and ICOs); and Government functions.

The platform also has a well-defined screening procedure in place to onboard eligible startups on to the platform, which is handled by an expert onboarding committee, subject to voting by the community. Selected startups/team will then stand to receive guidance and a variety of services to make the best out of the process.

To ensure transparency, reliability, and accountability, iPRONTO in addition to blockchain implementation also ensures compliance with AML and KYC norms with respect to global standards. The iPRONTO Coin pre-sale is set to go live on November 27, 2017, to be followed soon by the main token sale starting January 20, 2018.

The total number of iPRONTO Coins is set at 45 million, of which 27 million will be made available to the crowdsale participants.

About iPRONTO

iPRONTO is a blockchain powered solution to provide incubation and a range of business services to entrepreneurs and startups. The platform is designed to work directly with stakeholders in the ecosystem and can be plugged into any existing incubator program across the world. In the future, iPRONTO will be building an entire ecosystem, including peer to peer crypto exchange, and a cryptocurrency fund house as well as licensing of whole ecosystem to genuinely support incubators.

Disclaimer: Due to current regulatory conditions in certain geographies, the iPRONTO token sale will be unavailable to the residents of United States, China, South Korea, Singapore and other countries where the participation in ICO and token sales are banned.

Idea Paradise Technologies is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

