TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The 800,000 metre drill program combines definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall). Significant new analytical results from 27 intercepts in 18 drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Lynx deposit are presented below.

Highlights from the new results include: 479 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-1169, and 27.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-17-1128. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au Au (g/t) From To Interval (g/t) cut to Hole No. (m) (m) (m) uncut 100 g/t Zone Corridor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1030 144.4 146.7 2.3 9.25 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 145.1 145.7 0.6 34.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1047 84.0 86.6 2.6 3.95 VNCR Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1064 234.0 237.0 3.0 4.42 Lynx HW Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 235.5 237.0 1.5 8.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1072-W1 693.0 695.0 2.0 4.50 Lynx HW Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 694.0 695.0 1.0 8.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 818.0 820.0 2.0 3.79 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 819.0 819.3 0.3 23.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 825.0 827.0 2.0 9.52 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 825.0 826.0 1.0 19.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 911.0 914.0 3.0 6.09 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 911.0 912.0 1.0 17.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1096 58.8 61.1 2.3 3.48 Vein Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1098 326.2 328.8 2.6 8.51 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 327.9 328.8 0.9 18.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1102 174.0 176.0 2.0 3.58 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 175.7 176.0 0.3 16.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1104 883.0 885.0 2.0 3.61 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 884.3 884.7 0.4 17.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1108 60.0 62.0 2.0 4.55 Lynx 1 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1111 204.0 206.0 2.0 11.0 Lynx 1 + Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 204.0 205.0 1.0 21.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 259.0 261.0 2.0 4.18 Vein Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1112 503.0 505.0 2.0 4.09 Lynx 1 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1113 389.6 395.0 5.4 4.66 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 389.6 389.9 0.3 20.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 418.4 420.7 2.3 3.11 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 419.5 419.8 0.3 22.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1120 210.0 212.0 2.0 4.93 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 210.0 211.0 1.0 9.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 329.0 331.2 2.2 3.24 Lynx HW Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 334.0 336.7 2.7 5.68 Lynx HW Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1128 916.4 918.6 2.2 27.4 Lynx 4 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1181.0 1183.0 2.0 9.71 Lynx 6 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1132 501.0 503.0 2.0 8.28 VNCR Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1149 346.8 349.0 2.2 11.0 Lynx HW Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1153 149.0 151.1 2.1 10.4 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 150.3 151.1 0.8 25.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1169 761.0 763.0 2.0 479 30.3 Lynx Corridor Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 761.9 762.5 0.6 1595 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 874.0 876.0 2.0 5.13 QTV Lynx ----------------------------------------------------- including 874.4 875.0 0.6 17.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes:

1. True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. 2. Definitions: HW = Hanging Wall, QTV = Quartz-Tourmaline Vein, VNCR = Crustiform Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Azimuth Dip Length Hole Number ( degrees ) ( degrees ) (m) UTM E UTM N Section ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1030 332 -56 300 453346 5434982 3500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1047 333 -62 186 452937 5434890 3100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1064 330 -74 441 453460 5435020 3625 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1072-W1 144 -57 948 453612 5435535 4000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1096 320 -46 120 453206 5434962 3375 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1098 129 -48 425 453253 5435282 3575 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1102 330 -50 345 453275 5434899 3400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1104 142 -50 1059 453383 5435455 3775 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1108 330 -46 102 453133 5434954 3300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1111 335 -50 307 453275 5434899 3400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1112 136 -54 636 453437 5435481 3825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1113 138 -50 480 453280 5435347 3625 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1120 154 -54 453 453457 5435338 3775 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1128 129 -53 1419 453272 5435392 3625 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1132 129 -49 600 453202 5435434 3600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1149 140 -47 489 453485 5435424 3825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1153 341 -45 615 453375 5434985 3525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1169 129 -55 1437 453330 5435468 3725 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

OSK-W-17-1030 intersected 9.25 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx 1. Mineralization consists of trace pyrite with local 5% pyrite in association with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1047 intersected 3.95 g/t Au over 2.6 metres related to Lynx 1 Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 7% disseminated to locally semi-massive pyrite and 2% stringers in a pseudo-crustiform vein hosted in gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1064 intersected Lynx HW returning 4.42 g/t Au over 3.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of trace disseminated pyrite in a chloritized, fuchsitized and slightly sericitized gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1072-W1 returned four intervals in Lynx Corridor: 4.50 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to Lynx HW, 3.79 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 9.52 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.09 g/t Au over 3.0 metres all related to Lynx 4. The first interval is composed 10% pyrite with 5% ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted in a silicified and sericitized gabbro. Mineralization from the Lynx 4 intervals is composed up to 5% pyrite in patches and stringers hosted in sericitized rhyolite with pervasive silica flooding.

OSK-W-17-1096 intersected 3.48 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. Mineralization is composed of 30% quartz veins with 2% pyrite hosted in a silicified and chloritized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1098 intersected 8.51 g/t Au over 2.6 meters related to Lynx 2. Mineralization includes up to 2% pyrite stringers and trace pyrite fragments in a sericitized and silicified fragmental felsic intrusive.

OSK-W-17-1102 intersected 3.58 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to Lynx 1. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringer within a smoky quartz vein hosted in a sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1104 intersected 3.61 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx 4. Mineralization is composed of 10% disseminated pyrite and 3% pyrite stringers hosted in a sericitized and silicified rhyolite with local breccia with carbonate matrix.

OSK-W-17-1108 intersected 4.55 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The interval is related to Lynx 1 and consists of 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a fragmental felsic intrusive.

OSK-W-17-1111 intersected two intervals: 11.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.18 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval is related to Lynx 1 and 2 and consists of trace pyrite in a strongly sericitized rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 10% centimetre-scale quartz veins with trace pyrite hosted in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1112 intersected Lynx 1 returning 4.09 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of 2% cluster and fragment pyrite and trace pyrite stringer in a sericitized fragmental felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1113 intersected 4.66 g/t Au over 5.4 metres related to Lynx 2 and 3.11 g/t Au over 2.3 metres related to Lynx. The first interval is composed of 5% pyrite clusters and stringers within a pervasive silica flooding zone and trace pyrite-tourmaline vein at the contact between rhyolite and gabbro. The second interval from Lynx 1 corresponds with quartz veining and tourmaline veins creating a breccia texture with trace pyrite and chalcopyrite in a silicified gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1120 intersected Lynx 2 returning 4.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and Lynx HW with 3.24 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 5.68 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. The first interval is composed of pyrite clusters and stringers and a quartz veining hosted in a slightly sericitized and silicified rhyolite. Mineralization in Lynx HW is up to 5% disseminated or clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1128 intersected 27.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres related to Lynx 4 and 9.71 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to Lynx 6. The mineralization from the first interval is composed of 5% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic veins and a quartz-carbonate-chlorite vein hosted in a partially bleached andesite. The second interval consist of 1% pyrite stringers in a silicified and sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1132 intersected 8.28 g/t Au over 2.0 metres within Lynx 3 Corridor. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite both disseminated and as stringers within a low core angle crustiform veins hosted in a strongly fuschitized gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1149 intersected Lynx HW returning 11.0 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization is composed of 15% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and quartz-carbonate veins and clusters in a strongly fuchsitized and silicified gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1153 intersected 10.4 g/t Au over 2.1 metres related to Lynx 1. Mineralization is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers in a pervasive silica flooding zone with sericite and fuchsite at contact between rhyolite and gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1169 intersected 479 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.13 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to the Lynx Corridor. The first interval is composed of local visible gold in centimeter scale smoky quartz with ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets and 7% pyrite stringers hosted in a bleached and fuchsitized gabbro at contact with felsic porphyry intrusive. The second interval consists in 2% pyrite within quartz tourmaline veins and disseminated pyrite in a chloritized and slightly sericitized gabbro.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True widths determinations are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia or Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by the previous operator comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748.000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1.400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Quebec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Quebec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Quebec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $220 million in cash and investments.

