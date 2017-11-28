NEW ALBANY, OH--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOBE) today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on December 22, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2017.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans and Owens brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

BOBE-D

Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

Managing Director, ICR

(617) 956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com