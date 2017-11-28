TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- (TSX: FFI.UN) - Standard & Poor's ("S&P") announced on November 27, 2017 that the credit rating for Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund (the "fund") has been lowered from P-2f to P-2(low)f. P-2(low)f constitutes an investment-grade credit rating.

Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") and Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated (the "Portfolio Manager") are of the view that this ratings action represents a change in the fund credit rating methodology applied by S&P, and does not reflect a deterioration in credit quality of the Fund's portfolio or a change in investment approach. The Manager and the Portfolio Manager intend to continue the Fund's long-term approach to credit selection and risk management, with the goal of maintaining a stable stream of monthly income for investors and to preserve net asset value per unit.

The Fund has generated an annual compound return of 10.0% for the 5 year period ending October 31, 2017 and 7.9% per annum over a 10 year period.(1) The current distribution rate equates to $0.96 per unit per annum which represents a distribution yield of 7.3% per annum based on the November 27, 2017 TSX closing price.(2)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Compound Returns as at October 31, 2017 YTD 1-YR 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund 15.3% 12.3% 8.6% 10.0% 7.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICE BofAML US Capital Securities US Issuers 8% Constrained Index 10.2% 8.3% 5.1% 6.0% 6.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICE BofAML Hybrid Preferred Securities 8% Constrained Index 11.1% 5.7% 6.9% 6.2% 5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2) Thomson Reuters as at November 22, 2017. Reflects current distribution rate based on the closing market price.

