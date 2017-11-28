SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research report on the agro commodities and raw materials category. To help clients assess the current supply landscape of the agro-commodities sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Coffee Bean Procurement Research Report', 'Rice Husk Ash Procurement Research Report', and 'Natural Rubber Procurement Research Report'

Global Coffee Bean Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global coffee bean market can be attributed to the increasing demand for coffee bean for the end-user segments. Coffee beans are used in food products, personal care products, dietary supplements, and in pharmaceuticals. There is a high demand for instant coffee as it offers the advantage of easy and timely preparation when compared with regular coffee. Moreover, it offers higher convenience as it is easier to carry.

Coffee Bean Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in monitoring sustainable farming practices.

Challenges in procuring high-quality coffee beans due to certain obstacles in the supply chain such as aging and other factors.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the coffee bean market should collaborate with farmers and assist them in producing coffee beans so that they can benefit from it. The buyers also need to formulate specific buying guidelines for ethical sourcing of coffee beans both environmentally and socially.

Global Rice Husk Ash Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the rice husk ash market can be attributed to the rise in demand for rice husk ash (RHA) from end-user industries such as building and construction sectors, and tire manufacturing industry. Also, rice husk is affordable and acts as a cost-effective option to obtain silica. It is used as a reinforcing agent in the rubber industry, as an anti-caking agent in the food industry, and as a gel abrasive in toothpaste.

RHA Procurement Challenges:

The lack of visibility in product testing.

Challenges and costs incurred in obtaining the history and quality of products.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the rice husk ash market should engage with suppliers who provide flexible transportation and cost-effective and packaging options. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that assist them in selecting the best means of transport, handling and packaging solutions for rice husk ash products. This helps buyers to optimize transportation costs and helps in avoiding litigation costs due to non-adherence to regulations.

Global Natural Rubber Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the natural rubber market can be attributed to the rising demand for natural rubber due to its usage in various end-user sectors especially the automotive industry. Natural rubber is used for the production of tires and various other automotive components. The growth of this market is also fueled by the adoption of technological innovations. Also, it is possible to produce different varieties of rubber via chemical modification to cater to the buyer's demands.

Natural Rubber Procurement Challenges:

The environmental impact of using natural rubber.

The odor-related problems due to the use of ammonia for preserving latex.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the natural rubber market should adopt commodity-procurement strategies which outline the actions to be followed in managing the commodity for the long-term. Also, the buyers should study the weather patterns for the last 10-15 years to gain clarity on the suitable period for the procurement of agricultural commodities.

To view our complete portfolio of agro commodities and raw materials procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/agro-commodities-and-raw-materials

