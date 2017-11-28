CrowdFlower Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

CrowdFlower's Human-in-the-Loop AI solution streamlines the creation of training data to continuously improve machine learning algorithms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlower, a Human-in-the-Loop artificial intelligence (AI) solution for data science and machine learning (ML) teams, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) ML Competency status. CrowdFlower has been selected due to its ability to provide solutions and services that help data scientists and machine learning practitioners prepare and annotate their enterprise data for training predictive models.

As AI systems increasingly enter the mainstream, their usefulness is often defined by the quality of the training data that teaches an algorithm about the environment it needs to operate in. While powerful and capable of processing complex mathematical equations in milliseconds, algorithms require massive amounts of structured information to learn how to respond or handle a given task -- no matter if that's driving a car or classifying support tickets.

CrowdFlower's Human-in-the-Loop software solution transforms unstructured data from the real world - text, images, audio, video - into high quality large scale structured training data sets. The CrowdFlower solution also sets up a continuous learning feedback loop -- where new data can be constantly used to optimize and improve the performance of an AI solution.

CrowdFlower is one of the first companies to achieve the AWS ML Competency and is now officially a part of the AWS Partner Network (APN). APN members work together as a network to build and offer solutions that help organizations harness the power of data to solve problems. By obtaining the AWS ML Competency, CrowdFlower has validated ML expertise on AWS.

"We are excited to be an AWS ML Competency partner and to work alongside other innovative companies who are helping companies large and small harness the business potential of ML," said Robin Bordoli, CEO of CrowdFlower. "Being recognized as a leader in training data is an honor, and we look forward to helping customers make AI work in the real world by combining our Human-in-the-Loop platform with AWS machine learning solutions."

"Given the complexity of building a scalable and reliable production workflow that serves billions of predictions, deploying machine learning at scale is still a challenge," said Joseph Spisak, Global Lead for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Partnerships, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are thrilled to have CrowdFlower join us as an APN Partner for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Competency Program. By automating routine tasks, teams are able focus squarely on the problems they are trying to solve and spend less time worrying about how to optimize and deploy their models."

By participating in the AWS ML Competency program, CrowdFlower will help AWS customers deploy AWS machine learning solutions in combination with CrowdFlower's platform to make AI work across a wide range of data types, applications, and industries.

About CrowdFlower

CrowdFlower is a Human-in-the-Loop AI solution for data science and machine learning teams. The CrowdFlower software platform trains, tests, and tunes machine learning models to make AI work in the real world. CrowdFlower's technology and expertise supports a wide range of use cases including autonomous vehicles, intelligent personal assistants, medical image labeling, consumer product identification, content categorization, customer support ticket classification, social data insight, CRM data enrichment, product categorization, and search relevance.

Headquartered in the Mission District in San Francisco and backed by Canvas Ventures, Trinity Ventures, Industry Ventures, Microsoft Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures, CrowdFlower serves Fortune 500 and fast-growing data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.crowdflower.com