GEA Technologies Ltd.: Shareholders Approve Name Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / GEA Technologies Ltd., dba International Cannabrands (CNSX: JUJU.A) (the "Company"), an Alberta corporation listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to International Cannabrands Inc. The Company's stock symbol will remain the same and no other changes were made to the Company's share capital. The Company is expected to commence trading under its new name at the opening of trading on November 30, 2017.

The name change was approved by the shareholders of the Company at an annual and special meeting held on November 16, 2017, and a certificate of amendment was filed on November 22, 2017. Certificates representing common or preferred shares of the Company will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

About International Cannabrands

International Cannabrands acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand to educate people about the natural connection between Julian Marley, Rastafarian culture, reggae music, and marijuana. International Cannabrands generates revenue from licensing brands to growers, edible manufacturers, oil extractors, producers of ancillary products and apparel in the United States where cannabis has been legalized at the state level, as well as products containing CBD in the US and internationally. Select JuJu Royal products are available in California, Washington, Colorado and Puerto Rico with CBD-only products available in the U.K., the birthplace of Julian Marley. The Company is looking to expand JuJu Royal into Nevada in the near future. The company was founded in 2014 and is based out of Denver, Colorado. The Company believes as the market becomes saturated with products varying in potency and quality, that the branded products will rise to the top and the Company intends to exploit all opportunities available to realize the full value of the Julian Marley brand and to attract other brands.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs using the best solventless technology. One percent of proceeds are distributed for the benefit of veterans using cannabis through the Weed for Warriors Project. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net. International Cannabrands is continuing to work with Julian Marley to identify and develop future strains of marijuana that meet Julian's exacting standards. The Company is continuing to conduct research and development with certain origin genetics to produce additional signature Julian Marley strains for the JuJu Royal Premium Marijuana collection. The intent is to make these strains available to dispensaries and caregivers on a worldwide basis where it is legal.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Jeffrey Britz

Chairman & CEO

1045 Lincoln Street, #106 Salar Media Group

201-394-7882 or jeffrey@jujuroyal.net

Denver, Colorado 80203

Media Inquiries:

Cynthia Salarizadeh

cynthia@salarmediagroup.com

(856) 425-6160

SOURCE: GEA Technologies Ltd.