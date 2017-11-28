Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDP), a value-oriented investment firm focused on successfully acquiring, managing and growing community-based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5th at 5:30 PM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Jim Leslie, Chairman of the Board, and Mark Heil, President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors. Dougherty's will post its investor presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Dougherty's Pharmacy website, located at http://www.doughertys.com.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

View Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MYDP

About Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc.

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. is a value-oriented investment firm focused on successfully acquiring, managing and growing community-based pharmacies in the Southwest Region. Dougherty's currently has approximately $48 million in net operating loss carryforwards which can be used to shelter future income, thus enhancing free cash flow or debt service capabilities. Interested investors can access financials and stock trading information for Dougherty's at OTCMarkets.com or at www.doughertys.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contacts:

Mark S. Heil

President and CFO

972-250-0945

Geralyn DeBusk or Tom Carey

Halliburton Investor Relations

972-458-8000

