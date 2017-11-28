

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $60.22 million, or $0.20 per share. This was lower than $90.70 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $465.91 million. This was down from $506.20 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $60.22 Mln. vs. $90.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.5% -Revenue (Q4): $465.91 Mln vs. $506.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.0%



