

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., confirmed reports Tuesday that he will not run for re-election next year and will focus on helping to rebuild hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.



'I love Puerto Rico, and she's in a lot of pain. And there's a lot of people that have turned their backs on her, and she needs to be rebuilt,' Gutiérrez said.



He added, 'I cannot be here in the 4th Congressional District and rebuilding the home of my mom and my dad, where my wife was born, a place that I love so much.'



Gutiérrez, a longtime advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, said he would continue to fight for equality for Latinos and women and a whole range of progressive issues.



The congressman announced his decision at a news conference during which he also endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia as his successor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX