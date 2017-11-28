SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Software Maintenance Procurement Research Report', 'Database Management System Procurement Research Report', and 'Business Intelligence Procurement Research Report'

Global Software Maintenance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the software maintenance market can be attributed to the increase in e-commerce activities and mass adoption of smart and connected devices, which has subsequently led to the rise in demand for modernization and enhancements in legacy systems. Also, neashoring of IT support services and maintenance offers benefits such as similarities in culture and time-zone, geographical proximity, faster resolutions, and easy collaboration, which adds to the market growth.

Software Maintenance Procurement Challenges:

Difficulties in assessing the development and technological expertise of the maintenance staff.

Challenges in assessing the quality of the software.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the software maintenance services market should identify and engage with after assessing their track records and client portfolio. They should also adopt the procurement practice of establishing pre-defined service levels and response times for different requirements as it ensures clear communication of requirements and avoids delays in critical situations.

Global Database Management System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the database management system market can be attributed to the increasing demand for storage and management of huge volumes of business-related information. The demand for DBMS across end-user industries is expected to increase as it helps to obtain meaningful insights from the data to arrive at strategic decisions. Also, the incorporation of analytics in DBMS will further add to the market's growth over the forecast period.

Database Management System Procurement Challenges:

Challenges arising due to vendor lock-in.

Hardware and software compatibility of DBMS with the existing system.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the database management system market should identify and engage with suppliers who possess the required technical expertise to move data from old supplier's site to their site without the intervention of buyers. They should adopt systematic procurement practices that help them to ensure the compatibility with the existing system and assist them in procuring the software at cost-effective rates.

Global Business Intelligence Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the business intelligence market can be attributed to rapid industrialization across geographies along with the increase in the number of organizations using BI platforms. There is an increase in demand for business-led, self-service features of BI that use advanced analytical tools with robust data mining capabilities. Developing countries like APAC further drive the growth of the BI market.

Business Intelligence Procurement Challenges:

The inability to build a strong business case for investment in BI.

Issues related to the adoption of BI tools that require users to change the application and data-analysis framework.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the business intelligence market should procure a single end-to-end BI tool that helps in real-time self-service visualization and data discovery. Also, prior to procuring BI solutions businesses must have a clear understanding of the prevailing gaps in the decision-making process and determine how they can be filled using BI tools and applications.

