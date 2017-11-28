Plaintree Systems Inc. Announces Q2 - 2018 Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Plaintree Systems Inc. ('Plaintree') (CSE: NPT; OTC PINK: PTEEF).

Plaintree announced today that it has released its un-audited consolidated financial statements and related management discussions and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2017.

During the first six months of fiscal 2018, Plaintree realized revenues of $8,026,654 up from $6,976,076 for the same period of fiscal 2017 with positive earnings of $929,079 compared to a net loss of $(476,148) in the respective prior period. Net income (losses) from continuing operations during the first six months of fiscal 2018 and 2017 were $677,877 and $(418,384) respectively, before income (loss) from discontinued operations.

David Watson, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer commented by stating, After 2 years of depressed sales in almost all of the Company's divisions, we are pleased to see the strong results so far this year. This is due partially to the improved markets for our products around the world as well as our continued investment in Sales, Marketing and R&D despite the losses we faced. In particular, the largest subsidiary in Plaintree is the Triodetic business and one of its main product lines is the engineering and manufacture of domes for mining. Buoyancy in several mining sectors over the past year has resulted in a dramatic increase in activity for this market.'

The notes to the financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2017 contain comments from management regarding the ability of Plaintree to continue as a going concern if certain risk factors come to be (see Section 2(d) of the notes to the financial statements and the section entitled 'Outlook - Going Concern' in the Management Discussion and Analysis).

Plaintree also announced that Mr. William (Bill) Watson retired as Chairman and as a Director after more than a decade in the role and Mr. Jerry Vickers has been appointed by the board to be Chairman. In addition, Mr Sean Watson has joined the Board of Plaintree. Plaintree wishes to thank Bill for all of his hard work and guidance.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree has two diversified product lines consisting of Specialty Structures and Electronics.

The Specialty Structures Division includes the former Triodetic Group with over 40 years of experience, is a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless steel specialty structures such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames and industrial dome coverings, Spotton Corporation, a design and manufacturer of high end custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders and Madawaska Doors, a design and manufacturer of premium solid wood doors.

The Electronics Division includes the legacy Hypernetics and Summit Aerospace USA Inc. businesses. Hypernetics was established in 1972 and is a manufacturer of avionic components for various applications including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, high purity valves and permanent magnet alternators. Summit Aerospace USA Inc. provides high precision machining to the aerospace and defense markets. Our facility includes 5 axis CNC precision machining of complex castings and large ring parts such as turbine and assembly shrouds as well as assembly & pressure seals. Summit will support requirements from concept, prototype and throughout production.

