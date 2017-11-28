

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $7.19 million, or $0.054 per share. This was down from $12.73 million, or $0.096 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $41.71 million. This was up from $38.24 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.19 Mln. vs. $12.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.054 vs. $0.096 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.8% -Revenue (Q4): $41.71 Mln vs. $38.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



