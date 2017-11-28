November 28, 2017: Filo Mining Corporation (TSX-V:FIL)(Nasdaq First North:FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.HIGHLIGHTSBuilding on the momentum of a successful 2016/2017 field program, which ended March 2017, the Company achieved two key milestones for the Filo del Sol Project during the third quarter of 2017, namely:--

An update to the Mineral Resource estimate at Filo del Sol, effective July 1, 2017, with the overall Resource increasing by 61% to 373 million tonnes Indicated, plus 239 million tonnes Inferred, containing 2.8 billion pounds of copper, 4.0 million ounces of gold and 109.9 million ounces of silver Indicated, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper, 2.5 million ounces of gold and 60.0 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category (see news release dated August 21, 2017); and





The completion of the second phase of metallurgical testwork, which refined recovery estimates for the gold oxide and copper-gold oxide material for the main Filo del Sol deposit through column leaching and sequential column leaching, respectively. Cyanide column leach tests on gold oxide material returned gold recoveries of 92.8% and 69.8%, and sequential, acid-cyanide leach tests on copper-gold oxide material yielded recoveries of 81.9%, 86.7%, and 70.8%, for copper, gold, and silver, respectively (see news release dated September 25, 2017).





Supported by these positive achievements during the quarter, the Company commissioned the undertaking of a formal, independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Filo del Sol Project, which has now been substantially completed. The results of the PEA are expected to be released shortly. The Company hired SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. as the lead for the PEA, which is based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and contemplates open-pit mining with heap leach processing of the oxide portions of the Resource."The nature, size and scope of development options for the Filo del Sol Project continue to be refined during 2017, and we are very excited with the direction in which this process is headed," commented Mr. Adam Lundin, President and CEO. "With SRK leading the initiative, we have now substantially completed the PEA, results of which are expected to be released shortly, marking the next significant landmark for the Project. In the meantime, we have already ramped up in South America for the 2017/2018 field season, and are prepared to undertake the anticipated work necessary to support the next phase of the Project, including a Pre-Feasibility Study, if so decided following analysis of the PEA. 2017 has been a great year thus far, and we are looking forward to an exciting finish as we continue to build shareholder value through advancement of our flagship copper, gold, silver project."FINANCIAL RESULTS(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exploration and project investigation 1,227 457 11,414 2,074 General and administration ("G&A") 1,311 401 2,731 1,207 Net loss 2,549 861 14,115 3,369 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.04 0.02 0.23 0.07 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------The financial information in this table were selected from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(In thousands of Canadian dollars)----------------------------------------------- September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Cash 5,639 19,465 Working capital 5,542 17,653 Mineral properties 6,349 6,091 Total assets 12,539 26,151 -----------------------------------------------The financial information in this table were selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.The Company incurred a net loss of $2.5 million during the current quarter, comprised of $1.2 million and $1.3 million in exploration and project investigation costs and G&A costs, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. The variance is primarily due to relative levels of exploration activity undertaken during the respective periods. Specifically, in the third quarter of 2017, the Company incurred higher engineering and environmental consultation costs with respect to the conduct of internal conceptual studies, which have also been incorporated into the now substantially completed PEA. In addition, geological consultation costs and metallurgical testwork costs were higher as well in the current quarter, as a result of the Mineral Resource update and the second phase of metallurgical testwork completed during the quarter.LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCESAs at September 30, 2017, the Company had cash of $5.6 million and net working capital of $5.5 million, compared to cash of $19.5 million and net working capital of $17.7 million as at December 31, 2016. The decrease in the Company's cash and net working capital is due primarily to funds directed towards advancing the Filo del Sol Project, and to a lesser extent, funds spent for general corporate purposes. This has been partially offset by the receipt of approximately $0.9 million as proceeds from the exercise of share options during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.Moving forward, the Company expects that the majority of the treasury will be used to fund ongoing work programs to advance the Filo del Sol Project.Based on Filo Mining's financial position at September 30, 2017, the Company anticipates the need for further funding to support a planned exploration program at its South American operations. The Company is currently evaluating potential additional sources of financing for its exploration program and operations. Historically, including the period prior to the Company's spin-off from NGEx Resources Inc. in August 2016, capital requirements have been primarily funded through equity financing, joint ventures, and disposition of mineral properties and investments. Management is confident that additional sources of funding will be secured to fund forecasted expenditures for at least twelve months from September 30, 2017.SUMMARY AND OUTLOOKGuided by an experienced board of directors and management team, Filo Mining is focused on advancing the Filo del Sol Project. The Company has now substantially completed a PEA on this flagship asset, and the results of this independent assessment will be released shortly.In addition, the Company has recently begun its next work program for the 2017/2018 field season at the Filo del Sol Project, which coincides with the South American summer. This program, as currently designed, will collect the data anticipated to be required to support the undertaking of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for completion by as early as the end of 2018, should it be decided that such a study be undertaken. The current design of the field work program includes reverse circulation and diamond drilling for resource conversion, metallurgical sample collection and geotechnical information, as well as infrastructure site investigations and ongoing metallurgical and environmental studies. The actual undertaking of a PFS, and the nature and amount of data that would be collected during the 2017/2018 field season to support a PFS, if undertaken, is contingent upon the analysis of, and the recommendations arising from, the PEA.About Filo MiningFilo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Built on a foundation of experienced management and focused on advancing exploration projects in Chile and Argentina, Filo Mining is well positioned to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development.Additional informationThe Filo del Sol project and the Mineral Resource estimate is described in a Technical Report titled "Resource Update Report for the Filo del Sol Property, Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina" dated October 4, 2017, which was prepared for Filo Mining by Fionnuala Devine, M. Sc., P.Geo. of Merlin Geosciences Inc., Diego Charchaflié, M. Sc., P.Geo. of LPF Consulting SRL, Giovanni Di-Prisco, P. Geo. of Terra Mineralogical Services Inc., and James N. Gray, P.Geo. of Advantage Geoservices Ltd., all of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and are independent of Filo Mining. 