

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reportedly has announced a voluntary recall of about 8,000 Jeep SUVs in order to fix faulty airbags that poses a risk for the front-seat passengers.



The vehicles to be recalled include the 2018 model of Jeep Compass sport-utility vehicles manufactured from early September till November 19 for the North American market.



One of the company's suppliers has been notified about the flawed airbags that might carry loose fasteners. Fiat Chrysler is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused due to the faulty installed vehicular parts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX