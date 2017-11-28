

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to gain 0.2 percent on month and be flat on year after rising 0.8 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in September. Large retailer sales are expected to sink 0.8 percent on year after climbing 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will see October figures for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 1.6 percent on month and 2.4 percent in year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX