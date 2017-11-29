Swiss Augmented Reality Developer WayRay Named Grand Prize Winner Of AutoMobility LA's Top Ten Automotive Startups' Competition

Startup Awarded $15,000 in Cash and Suite of Business Tools from Audi, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche Consulting and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMobility LA', the first true trade show for the new transportation sector, today announced that Swiss-based holographic augmented reality (AR) company, WayRay, has been selected as the grand prize winner of the 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups' Competition (Top Ten) presented by Magna International, Inc.

WayRay made its way into this year's Top Ten after being selected out of over 300 applicants thanks to its innovative approach to user experience design. After making it to the Top Three alongside an impressive group of innovative startups from around the world, including Ohio-based GhostWave and Israel's Innoviz Technologies, ultimately WayRay was named this year's winner of the 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition. WayRay was awarded the competition's grand prize live on-stage following a grueling selection by the esteemed panel of judges, comprised of executives from the LA Auto Show executive team, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche Consulting, Sansea Consulting, and Time Inc.'sThe Drive.

As part of the grand prize package, WayRay received a live on-stage mentoring session at AutoMobility LA from tech luminaries including renowned Silicon Valley venture capitalist Bill Tai; President and CEO Porsche Consulting North America, Dr. Norman Firchau; and Microsoft ProgramManager of Quantum Computing, Jeff Henshaw. The company was also awarded $15,000 in prize money to help further fund its business, along with a Microsoft BizSpark Plus membership consisting of $40,000 in Azure credits over two years, access to NVIDIA's annual GTC conference in Silicon Valley, consultancy from Elektrobit, Microsoft and Porsche Consulting, NVIDIA DRIVE' PX 2 AI car computing platform and access to EB robinos open software framework.

Located in Lausanne, Switzerland, WayRay is the developer of holographic augmented reality technologies and next-generation user interfaces. The company's revolutionary holographic navigation systems present new opportunities for vehicle design and changing the way people can access information in their vehicles by focusing on using the windshield for the delivery of content and information.

"WayRay has stood out amongst some extremely distinguished competitors and we are very happy to announce them as the winner of our 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition," said LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA President, Lisa Kaz. "It is extremely gratifying to know that AutoMobility LA's global competition can help promising startups advance in an ever-growing mobility sector."

All Top Ten Automotive Startups finalists were recognized at AutoMobility LA in front of 25,000 media and industry professionals including automakers, tech executives, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts, fellow startups and more. This year's Top Ten Startups included a broad spectrum of finalists representing autonomous vehicle software and management solutions, artificial intelligence developers, ridesharing software providers and electric vehicle charging tools, amongst others. In total, a prize equivalent of more than $200,000 was provided to this year's winners, including valuable business tools to help them advance the development of their organizations.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA, taking place Nov. 27 - 30, and the LA Auto Show please visit: http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/.

Media Contacts:

Brian Alexander/Amanda Niklowitz

JMPR Public Relations, Inc.

(818) 992-4353

balexander@jmprpublicrelations.com

aniklowitz@jmprpublicrelations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611219/LAAS_SAB_black_cmyk.jpg