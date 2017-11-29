Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Accend Capital Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ADP.V) is pleased to announce that effective at the open of markets on Wednesday, November 29th, it will change its name to "M2 Cobalt Corp." To better align with the new name, the Company's ticker symbol will change to "MC". Trading in the Company's common shares will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange in connection with the Company's acquisition of a series of seven exploration licenses in the Republic of Uganda spanning approximately 1,564 square kilometers (the "Transaction").

For further information concerning the Transaction and the licenses, readers are encouraged to review the Company's news release of November 7th.

For further information, contact Simon Clarke at 604.551.9665 or sclarke@m2cobalt.com

On behalf of the Board,

Accend Capital Corporation

Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to timing for implementation of the above noted name change, the reliability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.