sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,50 Euro		+0,145
+40,85 %
WKN: A2H5Q2 ISIN: CA00432Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: A0K 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCEND CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCEND CAPITAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCEND CAPITAL CORPORATION
ACCEND CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCEND CAPITAL CORPORATION0,50+40,85 %