Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the "Company" or "Orion"), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced today that the underwriter of the recently closed offering of 10,000,000 Orion common shares, sold by Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.à r.l. ("Kinove Holdings") and current and former members of Orion's management team, has exercised its option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares in full on the same terms as the initial shares. Kinove Holdings sold 1,361,504 of the additional shares and the other selling shareholders sold the remaining 138,496 shares. Kinove Holdings and the other selling shareholders received all of the net proceeds from the sale of these shares.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and prospectus supplement filed by the Company. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1609804/000119312517338962/d477146d424b7.htm. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement relating to the Company's common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 1, 2016. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,463 employees worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the offering. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

