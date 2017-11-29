Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company"), Canada's only publicly traded company providing high-quality purpose-built multi-residential student housing properties, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. The financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under CHC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"As we continue working with our Board and our strategic review committee, the Company has listed the London property for sale as of September 2017 with Cushman Wakefield and is currently accepting offers. If a transaction is successful, the Company expects to use proceeds from the sale to repay debt, improve its financial position, and fund its ongoing operations and continue its strategic alternatives process" said Mark Hansen, President and CEO, CHC. "We continue to explore all options available to us to achieve the highest possible returns for our shareholders and remain firm believers in the student housing industry in Canada."

Highlights during the three months ending September 30, 2017:

Property revenues of $1,221,476.

Net Operating Income (NOI) of $683,968.

Net loss of $1,034,447 which includes a fair value adjustment of $900,000 for the property held for sale.

Closed the sale of the Windsor property with net proceeds of approximately $1,745,000 and a gain on sale of $185,721.

Summary of Selected Financial and Operational Information

The selected financial information below is based on and derived from the financial statements for the third quarter 2017.

Statement of financial position data 30-Sept-17 31-Dec-16 Cash $400,593 $357,292 Investment properties $6,600,000 $64,895,000 Total assets $59,592,127 $65,800,979 Total current financial liabilities $52,046,698 $53,891,181 Total non-current financial liabilities $1,416,004 $5,064,000 Total liabilities $53,462,702 $58,955,181

Statement of net income (loss) Three Months Ended

30-Sept Nine Months Ended

30-Sept 2017 2016 2017 2016 Property revenues $1,221,476 $1,255,977 $3,919,301 $3,806,698 Property operating expenses (537,508) (587,388) (1,762,720) (1,967,258) Net Operating Income (NOI) $683,968 $668,589 $2,156,581 $1,839,440 General & administrative expense (281,939) (281,035) (918,772) (825,739) Transaction Costs - (20,566) - 733,088 Interest income - - - 40 Fair value adjustment of equity based compensation (2,000) (1,000) 210,000 33,000 Interest expense (720,197) (668,716) (2,152,000) (2,023,672) Fair value adjustment on property held for sale (900,000) - (900,000) - Gain on sale of Investment 185,721 - 223,506 - Net income (loss) ($1,034,447) ($302,728) ($1,380,685) ($243,843) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted ($0.38) ($0.13) ($0.55) ($010) Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) ($320,168) ($282,162) ($704,191) ($976,931) FFO per share ($0.12) ($0.12) ($0.28) ($0.42) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)(1) ($285,435) ($258,493) ($834,886) ($1,029,238) AFFO per share ($0.11) ($0.11) ($0.33) ($0.44) Distributions of cash dividends Nil Nil Nil Nil Weight average shares outstanding(2) 2,716,465 2,335,181 2,529,315 2,335,181

(1) FFO and AFFO are non-IFRS performance measures. Please refer to definition in section Non-IFRS Performance Measures on pages 8 as well as the reconciliation from net loss on page 10 below.

(2) After giving retroactive effect to the 85 to 1 common share consolidation that occurred on February 19, 2015 and Private Placement on May 15, 2017.

FFO & AFFO Reconciliation

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO to GAAP net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss):

Reconciliation from net income (loss) to FFO & AFFO Three Months Ended

30-Sept Six Months Ended

30-Sept 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) ($1,034,447) ($302,728) ($1,380,685) ($243,843) Add: Transaction costs - 20,566 - (733,088) Fair value adjustment on property held for sale 900,000 - 900,000 - Gain on sale of Investment (185,721) - (223,506) - Funds From Operations (FFO) (320,168) ($282,162) ($704,191) ($976,931) Add (subtract):







Fair value adjustment of equity based compensation(1) 2,000 1,000 (210,000) (33,000) Amortization of financing transaction costs 32,733 19,615 79,305 78,068 Straight line rent - 3,054 - 2,203 Capital expenditures - - - (99,578) Adjusted Funds From Operations ($285,435) ($258,493) ($834,886) ($1,029,238)

(1) Compensation expense for option grants is based on the fair value of the options at the grant date and is recognized over the period from the grant date to the date the award is vested. A liability is recognized for outstanding options based upon the fair value as the Company is a mutual fund corporation and there are retraction rights to the share conditions attached to the common shares. During the period in which options are outstanding, the liability is adjusted for changes in the fair value with such adjustments being recognized as expense in the period in which they occur.

FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 amounted to ($320,168) or ($0.12) per share and ($282,162) or ($0.12) per share respectively. FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 amounted to ($704,191) or ($0.28) per share and ($976,931) or ($0.42) per share respectively. AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 was ($285,435) or ($0.11) per share and ($258,493) or ($0.11) per share respectively. AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 was ($834,886) or ($0.33) per share and ($1,029,238) or ($0.44) per share respectively.

The AFFO improvement is primarily driven by a reduction in property management fees due to the Company closely monitoring cash flow and improved cash flows from operations before financing

The following table reconciles IFRS cash used in operating activities to AFFO:

Reconciliation from cash used in operating activity to AFFO Three Months Ended

30-Sept Six Months Ended

30-Sept 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash used in operating activities ($943,053) $59,606 ($1,822,217) ($401,608) Add/(subtract):







Net changes in non-cash working capital 654,364 (313,869) 1,003,304 (436,265) Depreciation (10,806) (4,772) (28,553) (11,060) Interest expense on mortgages payable (687,464) (649,101) (2,072,695) (1,945,604) Cash interest paid 701,524 649,643 2,085,275 1,864,877 Capital expenditures - - - (99,578) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) ($285,435) ($258,493) ($834,886) ($1,029,238)

Going Concern

The Company incurred a net loss of $1,034,447 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 (three months ended September 30, 2016 - net loss of $302,728)

The Company's ability to continue operations in the normal course of business is dependent on several factors, including its ability to secure additional funding and the sale of the London property. At present, the Company has obtained indefinite extensions on existing terms from its lenders in respect of the $2.18 million mortgage due on its Trois-Rivières property and the $13.75 million mortgage due on its London property while the Company works through its strategic review process but the mortgages remain payable on demand. In addition, the Company has completed a private placement offering and is exploring all available options to secure additional funding, including new strategic partnerships given the failed transaction with Dundee Acquisition Ltd., as well as the sale of the Company or all or a portion of its assets.

In the event the Company is unable to arrange appropriate financing or strategic alternatives, the carrying value of the Company's assets and liabilities could be subject to material adjustment. Furthermore, these conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that raises substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

