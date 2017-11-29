

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.1 percent on year in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the October reading.



Food prices were up 1.5 percent on year, slowing from 2.2 in the previous month.



Non-food prices were down an annual 1.1 percent after sliding 1.5 percent a month earlier.



'The lower projections for consumer spending that came from the OBR's downbeat forecast last week, and uplifts in labor costs, conjure up a perfect storm of economic pressures looming over an industry that's already fiercely competitive,' said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.



