

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,335-point plateau and it draws another firm lead on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to news that the Republican tax reform bill took another key step forward. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the green and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index picked up 11.43 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,333.66 after trading between 3,300.78 and 3,333.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 25.50 points or 1.35 percent to end at 1,918.32.



Among the actives, Jiangxi Copper spiked 1.75 percent, while Zijin Mining was unchanged, Bank of China shed 0.76 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.00 percent, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.32 percent, China Life tumbled 1.39 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.11 percent, PetroChina plummeted 1.56 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical plunged 2.59 percent, China Vanke lost 2.44 percent and Gemdale fell 2.52 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks saw some volatility on Tuesday but managed to end firmly in positive territory - climbing to new record closing highs in the process.



The Dow surged 255.93 points or 1.09 percent to 23,836.71, while the NASDAQ climbed 33.84 points or 0.49 percent to 6,912.36 and the S&P 500 jumped 25.62 points or 0.98 percent to 2,627.04.



The higher close was partly due to news that the Republican tax reform bill was approved by the Senate Budget Committee. The full Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday, although the legislation still includes significant differences from the House version.



Traders also reacted positively to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell to the Senate Banking Committee. Powell said he favors tailoring banking regulations so the largest institutions face the most stringent regulations while the burden on smaller banks is reduced.



Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday as traders remain uncertain about whether OPEC will announce a meaningful extension of its supply quota plan with Russia. January WTI oil fell 12 cents or 0.2 percent to $57.99/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX