TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Carlaw Capital V Corp. ("Carlaw" or the "Corporation") (NEX: CVC.H), a capital pool company, today announced the transfer of its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the NEX board of the TSXV (the "NEX") effective November 14, 2017. Under TSXV rules, Carlaw was required to transfer to NEX because it did not complete a qualifying transaction within the allotted time period.

Carlaw obtained the requisite shareholder approval for the transfer to NEX at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held on May 5, 2017. In connection with the transfer to NEX, an aggregate of 1,000,000 seed shares of Carlaw held in escrow by certain non-arm's length parties have been cancelled in accordance with TSXV policy.

Carlaw's listing was transferred to NEX under the trading symbol CVC.H. The Corporation's tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

