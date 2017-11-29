

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday, with investor sentiment bolstered by the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen, while reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch was muted.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 131.63 points or 0.59 percent to 22,617.87, off a high of 22,643.93 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent each and Sony is up 0.4 percent, while Canon is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Yamaha Corp. and JFE Corp. are rising more than 4 percent each, while Sumitomo Corp. is higher by 3 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing more than 3 percent, Tokyo Electron is down almost 3 percent and Yamaha Motor is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were roughly flat on a seasonally adjusted basis in October. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and was down from 0.8 percent in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday, partly due to news that the Republican tax reform bill was approved by the Senate Budget Committee. Traders also reacted positively to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell, who testified before the Senate Banking Committee.



The Dow surged up 255.93 points or 1.1 percent to 23,836.71, the Nasdaq climbed 33.84 points or 0.5 percent to 6,912.36 and the S&P 500 jumped 25.62 points or 1 percent to 2,627.04.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. January WTI oil fell $0.12 or 0.2 percent to settle at $57.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



