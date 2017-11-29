

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced that the second generation of its Toyota Safety Sense or TSS package of active safety features will begin rolling out as standard equipment on certain Toyota vehicles beginning in mid-2018. The updated safety package will add new technologies and capabilities that enhance protection for drivers, passengers, and others who share the road, while helping to provide peace of mind in even more driving situations.



The initial version of TSS, along with Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+), brought Toyota's Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and other advanced safety systems to more than five million Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold in North America, Japan, and Europe. By the end of 2017, TSS and LSS+ will be standard on almost every model in the Toyota and Lexus lineups.



Toyota noted that it plans to continue expanding the capabilities of Toyota Safety Sense with a broader range of automated safety systems and technology as research and development progresses. This approach to technology development helps speed the introduction of advanced systems designed to help improve safety, reduce accidents and ease traffic congestion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX