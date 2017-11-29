Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Top Indonesian Companies at the 2017 Indonesia Excellence Awards on November 28

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top companies in Indonesia at the 10th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet on 28 November at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jakarta.

Mr. Hazmi Yusof, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets, Frost & Sullivan said that the awards identified many outstanding companies in Indonesia for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development across various industries.

"The 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again continued to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the Indonesian economy," he added.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Telekomunikasi Selular and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta are among the companies that earned multiple recognitions at the awards banquet.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE AWARD RECIPIENT Indonesia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA Indonesia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy and Innovation Leadership PT CBRE CONSULTANCY SERVICES Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year PT JONES LANG LASALLE Indonesia Smart Building Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year PT SYSTEMA GLOBAL SOLUSINDO Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year PT SIBA SURYA Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year PT KAMADJAJA LOGISTICS Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year PT POS INDONESIA (PERSERO) Indonesia E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year PT TIKI JALUR NUGRAHA EKAKURIR (JNE) Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year PT BHANDA GHARA REKSA (PERSERO) Indonesia Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year PT PUNINAR JAYA Indonesia Niche Logistics Service Provider of the Year PT INDIKA LOGISTIC & SUPPORT SERVICES (ILSS) Indonesia Innovative Logistics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year HappyFresh Indonesia Hospital Growth Excellence Leadership OMNI HOSPITALS GROUP Indonesia Enterprise Health Management Company of the Year PT FULLERTON HEALTH INDONESIA Indonesia Laboratory Services Company of the Year PT PRODIA WIDYAHUSADA TBK Indonesia Medical Imaging Company of the Year PT PHILIPS INDONESIA COMMERCIAL Indonesia Diagnostic Services Company of the Year PT ROCHE INDONESIA Indonesia Hospital of the Year PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK Indonesia Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year INFOMEDIA NUSANTARA Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year PT HALIK SELINDO ALPHA Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year PT SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA (TELKOMSIGMA) Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR FOR TCASH Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year PT XL AXIATA TBK Indonesia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA Indonesia Independent Tower Company of the Year PT PROFESIONAL TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PROTELINDO) Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year PT INDOSAT TBK (INDOSAT OOREDOO) Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

