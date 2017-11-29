Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Top Indonesian Companies at the 2017 Indonesia Excellence Awards on November 28

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top companies in Indonesia at the 10th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet on 28 November at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jakarta.
Mr. Hazmi Yusof, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets, Frost & Sullivan said that the awards identified many outstanding companies in Indonesia for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development across various industries.
"The 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again continued to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the Indonesian economy," he added.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Telekomunikasi Selular and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta are among the companies that earned multiple recognitions at the awards banquet.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:
AWARD TITLE
AWARD RECIPIENT
Indonesia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA
Indonesia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy and Innovation Leadership
PT CBRE CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year
PT JONES LANG LASALLE
Indonesia Smart Building Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
PT SYSTEMA GLOBAL SOLUSINDO
Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year
PT SIBA SURYA
Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year
PT KAMADJAJA LOGISTICS
Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year
PT POS INDONESIA (PERSERO)
Indonesia E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year
PT TIKI JALUR NUGRAHA EKAKURIR (JNE)
Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year
PT BHANDA GHARA REKSA (PERSERO)
Indonesia Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year
PT PUNINAR JAYA
Indonesia Niche Logistics Service Provider of the Year
PT INDIKA LOGISTIC & SUPPORT SERVICES (ILSS)
Indonesia Innovative Logistics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
HappyFresh
Indonesia Hospital Growth Excellence Leadership
OMNI HOSPITALS GROUP
Indonesia Enterprise Health Management Company of the Year
PT FULLERTON HEALTH INDONESIA
Indonesia Laboratory Services Company of the Year
PT PRODIA WIDYAHUSADA TBK
Indonesia Medical Imaging Company of the Year
PT PHILIPS INDONESIA COMMERCIAL
Indonesia Diagnostic Services Company of the Year
PT ROCHE INDONESIA
Indonesia Hospital of the Year
PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK
Indonesia Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
INFOMEDIA NUSANTARA
Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year
PT HALIK SELINDO ALPHA
Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year
PT SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA (TELKOMSIGMA)
Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR FOR TCASH
Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR
Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
PT XL AXIATA TBK
Indonesia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year
PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA
Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year
PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA
Indonesia Independent Tower Company of the Year
PT PROFESIONAL TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PROTELINDO)
Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
PT INDOSAT TBK (INDOSAT OOREDOO)
Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
About Frost & Sullivan
