Mittwoch, 29.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.11.2017 | 04:01
PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Top Indonesian Companies at the 2017 Indonesia Excellence Awards on November 28

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized top companies in Indonesia at the 10th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet on 28 November at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jakarta.

Mr. Hazmi Yusof, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets, Frost & Sullivan said that the awards identified many outstanding companies in Indonesia for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development across various industries.

"The 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again continued to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the Indonesian economy," he added.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Telekomunikasi Selular and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta are among the companies that earned multiple recognitions at the awards banquet.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE

AWARD RECIPIENT

Indonesia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA

Indonesia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy and Innovation Leadership

PT CBRE CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year

PT JONES LANG LASALLE

Indonesia Smart Building Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

PT SYSTEMA GLOBAL SOLUSINDO

Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year

PT SIBA SURYA

Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year

PT KAMADJAJA LOGISTICS

Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year

PT POS INDONESIA (PERSERO)

Indonesia E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

PT TIKI JALUR NUGRAHA EKAKURIR (JNE)

Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year

PT BHANDA GHARA REKSA (PERSERO)

Indonesia Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year

PT PUNINAR JAYA

Indonesia Niche Logistics Service Provider of the Year

PT INDIKA LOGISTIC & SUPPORT SERVICES (ILSS)

Indonesia Innovative Logistics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

HappyFresh

Indonesia Hospital Growth Excellence Leadership

OMNI HOSPITALS GROUP

Indonesia Enterprise Health Management Company of the Year

PT FULLERTON HEALTH INDONESIA

Indonesia Laboratory Services Company of the Year

PT PRODIA WIDYAHUSADA TBK

Indonesia Medical Imaging Company of the Year

PT PHILIPS INDONESIA COMMERCIAL

Indonesia Diagnostic Services Company of the Year

PT ROCHE INDONESIA

Indonesia Hospital of the Year

PT SILOAM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS TBK

Indonesia Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

INFOMEDIA NUSANTARA

Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year

PT HALIK SELINDO ALPHA

Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year

PT SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA (TELKOMSIGMA)

Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR FOR TCASH

Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR

Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

PT XL AXIATA TBK

Indonesia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year

PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA

Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year

PT APLIKANUSA LINTASARTA

Indonesia Independent Tower Company of the Year

PT PROFESIONAL TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PROTELINDO)

Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

PT INDOSAT TBK (INDOSAT OOREDOO)

Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Fuad Misbah
Corporate Communications - Indonesia
Email: fuad.misbah@frost.com


© 2017 PR Newswire