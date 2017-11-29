NOKIA: Nuage Networks to support the Fujitsu Cloud Service K5's global expansion

Press Release

Nuage Networks to support the Fujitsu Cloud Service K5's global expansion

Fujitsu, Nokia's Nuage Networks launch the world's first OpenStack Ironic-managed* IaaS platform for bare metal cloud services for Enterprise.

Deal will give Fujitsu's customers greater agility with 'on-demand' service delivery, more robust security

Fujitsu will deploy the Nuage Networks VSP as part of its upgrade and expansion to its second-generation architecture starting in Q1 of fiscal 2018 with its data center in Japan

29 November 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia's software-defined network (SDN) venture, Nuage Networks, has been chosen by Fujitsu to expand its Cloud Service Fujitsu Enterprise Cloud Service K5 (http://www.fujitsu.com/global/solutions/cloud/k5/). The world's largest OpenStack cloud service, K5 provides Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) using both virtual machine (VM) and bare metal services, with the latter managed by OpenStack Ironic, in a global commercial first. The powerful combination of OpenStack and the Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-platform/) provides Fujitsu and its enterprise customers with massively scalable and highly available virtual networks.

The Nuage Networks next-generation overlay SDN solution will help Fujitsu expand its deployment of its K5 cloud-based services beyond its current data centers in Japan, Europe and North America, to new centers in Singapore and Australia. Starting with the data center in Japan, Cloud Service K5 will enable Fujitsu's enterprise customers to accelerate their digital transformation by moving their existing server infrastructure into K5 data centers. This allows them to quickly migrate to a cloud-native architecture running on OpenStack Ironic and the Nuage Networks VSP. In addition to 'on-demand' delivery of services, it will assure them greater security, manageability and availability of the cloud, as well as full support for non-cloud-native applications running on fully integrated bare metal services.

The Nuage Networks VSP supports clouds of all sizes and architectures. Along with OpenStack, the Nuage Networks VSP supports all cloud management systems, hypervisors and workload types. Providing greater automation and efficiency across hybrid cloud and heterogeneous datacenter environments, the Nuage Networks VSP provides multi-tenant policy-based software-defined networking for Layer 2, 3 and 4 services from branch to the DC, with enhanced security, microsegmentation and real-time flow visibility with dynamic threat detection and response, including service chaining.

Masahiro Ohta, Head of the Digital Business Platform Unit, Fujitsu Limited, said: "The Nuage Networks VSP is ideal for its ability to integrate directly with OpenStack and provide our customers with a highly customizable and flexible IaaS platform for supporting a wide variety of cloud management systems and applications."

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: "The Fujitsu K5 IaaS service is unique for its early support of the emerging OpenStack Ironic project, which provides support for bare metal services. Our Nuage Networks team worked closely with Fujitsu to develop this first-of-its-kind implementation into production, showcasing Fujitsu's leadership in the Japanese and worldwide market. This is in keeping with our commitment to enable the seamless consumption of resources and services hosted within public clouds."

*What is OpenStack-Ironic?

Ironic is an OpenStack software program which provisions bare metal, as opposed to virtual, machines. This means a customer can use hardware directly, deploying the workload (image) onto a real physical machine instead of a virtualized instance on a hypervisor. This is intended for when a virtualized environment is not ideal, and a physical, bare metal server is preferred.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the data center and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net (http://nuagenetworks.net/), read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/)and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks (https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks).

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900 Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

