Toyota City, Japan, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will further contribute to accident reduction by progressively rolling out the second-generation Lexus Safety System +--enhanced from the set of active safety packages first introduced in 2015--in its lineup from 2018 in mainly Japan, North America, and Europe.Lexus Safety System + is a set of active safety packages developed to reduce accidents guided by the concept of supporting drivers under the assumption that they will drive safely, and at the same time, mitigating damage should an accident occur. It comprises several functions, and its key features include the following:- Pre-Collision System (PCS), which helps prevent and mitigate collisions with preceding vehicles or pedestrians- Lane Departure Alert (LDA), which helps prevent vehicles from departing from their lanes- Automatic High Beam (AHB), which helps ensure optimal forward visibility during nighttime drivingBased on the concept of prioritizing the speedy development of advanced, world-class safety technology and its popularization, Lexus will roll out the pre-collision support of Lexus Safety System + A, an advanced active safety package installed in the new "LS," and some functions of its Lexus CoDrive advanced driving support in the 2nd generation Lexus Safety System +. Specifically, it will continue to utilize the single-lens camera and millimeter-wave radar currently used in the 1st generation Lexus Safety System +. It will be further enhanced with the following to prevent accidents and reduce the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents, and reduce driver burden.- Expanding the scope of hazard detection, and improving functionality such as through improvements to the performance of the camera and radar- Utilizing the advanced driving support feature Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)(1) and increasing the number of Lexus CoDrive(2) cars- Reducing the size of the unit to improve ease of installationFurther details1. Expanded scope of hazard detection and improved functionalityAdding nighttime pedestrians and cyclists to the scope of hazards detected by PCS- The current system is unable to detect nighttime pedestrians and cyclists. Adding these to the scope further broadens protection from causes of severe accidents.Road Sign Assist (RSA)(3)- Key road signs are read by the camera and displayed in the instrument panel.- This feature supports even safer driving by helping to reduce the possibility of overlooking speed limits and traffic rules, such as stop signs, no entry signs, and no overtaking signs.2. Advanced driving support Lexus CoDriveLane Tracing Assist (LTA) has been newly adopted to achieve such aims as reducing driver burden and improving convenience.- It keeps the vehicle in the center of a lane by assisting the driver in steering control when using Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. By accruing features such as Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, driver burden can be reduced in locations such as expressways, allowing drivers to drive with greater ease.- LTA also comes with Lane Departure Alert (LDA). With the ability to recognize shoulders on straight roads without white lane markings, it gives alerts (display, buzzer or steering vibration) when deviating off roads, and assists in regaining trackThe rollout (either as a standard or optional configuration) of the 1st generation Lexus Safety System + in almost all Lexus cars in Japan, North America, and Europe has recently been completed.To contribute to its ultimate goal of the elimination of traffic fatalities and injuries, Lexus will continue its three-pillar approach in efforts to address people, cars, and the traffic environment.