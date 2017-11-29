The Eclipse Cross compact SUV shipped to Australia



TOKYO, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced the shipment of the Eclipse Cross compact SUV to Australia.The start of shipment of the Eclipse Cross to Australia is just one of 80 markets worldwide which will offer the model. MMC plans to ship 50,000 units during the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2018) with sales commencing from December in Australia.The Eclipse Cross, having made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017, is the latest addition to MMC's SUV lineup, which currently includes the ASX, the Outlander and its flagship electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV. The model is produced at MMC's Okazaki Plant near Nagoya, Japan.The first of MMC's new generation of vehicles, Eclipse Cross blends sharp coupe looks with the company's signature SUV & 4WD expertise. In November 2017, Eclipse Cross secured the highest safety rating of the 2017 Euro NCAP(1), revealing the model to be one of the safest SUVs in its class.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MitsubishiMotors112917Eclipse.jpgThe Eclipse Cross compact SUV shipped to AustraliaAbout Australian Market Eclipse Cross Specifications- Dimensions (L x W x H, mm): 4405 x 1805 x 1685- Engine: Direct injection turbocharged petrol- Transmissions / drive: 8-speed CVT with Sport Mode / 2WD and 4WD- Maximum Output (kW/rpm): 110 / 5500- Maximum Torque (N-m/rpm): 250 / 2000 - 3500(1) New Car Assessment ProgrammeAbout Eclipse CrossDeveloped with Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) vehicle body, 7 SRS airbags and seatbelts designed for passenger protection, Eclipse Cross provides class-leading safety with unrivaled style. The Eclipse Cross comes with Mitsubishi Motors' advanced S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system, which uses braking to control the supply of torque to the left and right wheels for improved stability and control. The SUV Coupe is also equipped with a high-shock absorbing front end and safety spaces under the engine hood that enhances collision safety performance. Eclipse Cross achieved the highest five-star safety rating in the 2017 Euro New Car Assessment Programme, proofing the model to be one of the safest sports utility vehicles in its class.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.