New Report Issued on the Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Point Loyalty, LLC announced today the release of its first annual report on the Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs around the world providing the first-ever comprehensive, data-driven ranking of the value of airline loyalty programs. The report can be accessed at www.onpointloyalty.com/insights.

On Point Loyalty's research examined public information on over 170 airlines around the world to determine an estimated value for each airline's loyalty program. Over 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, credit card industry and local market dynamics were incorporated into On Point Loyalty's proprietary valuation algorithms. This pioneering report gives a unique view on the value generated by these somewhat opaque marketing businesses which are important ancillary revenue contributors for airlines.

On the publication of this new research, On Point Loyalty Managing Partner Jeremy Rabe said, "We are excited to share this report with the airline, investor and credit card communities to shed new light on the value of airline loyalty programs from around the world. This report will be a new standard by which programs can be measured." The global airline loyalty industry is estimated to be worth over $160 billion USD. Airline loyalty programs are tremendously popular with approximately 288 million active loyalty members earning around 3.5 trillion points per year.

The top 10 most valuable airline loyalty programs are as follows:

Rank Loyalty Program Associated Airlines Valuation (millions, USD) 1 SkyMiles Delta Air Lines 21,752 2 AAdvantage American Airlines 19,582 3 MileagePlus United Airlines 14,687 4 Rapid Rewards Southwest Airlines 6,353 5 Flying Blue Air France-KLM Group, Kenya Airways, Tarom 6,270 6 Miles & More Lufthansa Group, LOT Polish, Luxair, Adria Airways, Croatia Airlines 5,760 7 Avios British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Flybe, Vueling, Meridiana, Comair 4,750 8 JAL Mileage Bank Japan Airlines 4,050 9 SkyPass Korean Air 3,796 10 ANA Mileage Club ANA - All Nippon Airways 3,658

About On Point Loyalty, LLC

On Point Loyalty (www.onpointloyalty.com) is a global management consulting and capital firm focused on airline loyalty, frequent flyer programs and travel technology companies. As a cutting-edge, boutique company, On Point Loyalty has the flexibility and nimbleness to deliver on a wide variety of engagements within the airline loyalty industry.

Airlines Mentioned in the Report:

Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Aer Lingus, Aeroflot, Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Arabia, Air Astana, Air Baltic, Air China, Air Europa, Air France-KLM Group, Air India, Air Macau, Air New Zealand, AirAsia, Alaska Airlines, Alitalia, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, ANA - All Nippon Airways, Arik Air, Asiana Airlines, AtlasGlobal, Avianca, Avianca Brazil, Azul Linhas Aereas, British Airways, Bulgaria Air, Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Comair, Copa Airlines, Corsair, Croatia Airlines, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EasyJet, Egyptair, El Al, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Flybe, Flydubai, Frontier Airlines, Garuda, GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Gulf Air, Hainan Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Iberia, Iceland Air, IndiGo, Interjet, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, Jet Airways, JetBlue Airways, Juneyao, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, LATAM Airlines, Lion Air, LOT Polish, Lufthansa Group, Luxair, Mahan Air, Malaysia Airlines, Meridiana, Norwegian, Oman Air, Onur Air, Pegasus, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Brunei Airlines, Royal Jordanian Airlines, RyanAir, S7, SAS Group, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Shandong Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Solaseed Air, South African Airways, Southwest Airlines, SpiceJet, Spirit Airlines, Spring Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, Sun Country, SunExpress, TAAG Angola Airlines, TAM Linhas Aereas (part of LATAM Airlines), TAP Portugal, Tarom, Thai Airways, Tianjin Airlines, TunisAir, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, United Airlines, Ural Airlines, UTair Aviation, Uzbekistan Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Virgin Australia, Vistara, Volaris, Vueling, WestJet Airlines, Xiamen Airlines

