TOKYO, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) announced today that it has built a new HR Management Integrated Platform to establish a talent management framework that can be worked throughout the Hitachi Group on a global scale. This platform, which was achieved by utilizing the Cloud service "Workday," represents a framework that integrates information and processes related to human resources, including the global human resource management initiatives that Hitachi has implemented since FY2012, to enable centralized talent management for the Hitachi Group worldwide.

Goals of building the Global Integrated Platform

Hitachi's employees are the driving force behind the company's growth. As such, ensuring that diverse employees throughout the world can demonstrate their full potential is extremely important in terms of achieving Hitachi's goal of becoming an "Innovation partner for the IoT era," as outlined in the 2018 Mid-term Management Plan. This platform enables centralized management of employee information, including individual career histories, skills, fields of specialization, and career ambitions. It is designed to further increase the visibility of organizations and talent, and will be used to ensure optimum global allocation of manpower, and to plan training that is best suited to each individual employee. Employees will also be able to share among themselves information on the Hitachi Group's employee around the world, thereby further accelerating Collaborative Creation activities in a way never seen before, transcending the boundaries of countries, regions, and business categories. The platform will begin full-scale operations in January 2018, encompassing roughly 50,000 employees of Hitachi in Japan and at overseas subsidiaries, and will be introduced throughout the entire Hitachi Group.

In the future, Hitachi will promote the further growth of the Group both by maintaining and innovating management platforms and structures, and by implementing reforms to the corporate culture to ensure that those platforms and structures are used effectively, and will expand the venues where diverse employees can demonstrate their abilities. In this way, it will continue to create new value and solutions to resolve the issues being faced by customers and by society.

Information managed on the HR Management Integrated Platform (start of operations: January 2018)
- Basic personal information (name, affiliation, contact information)
- Compensation information (salary, bonuses)
- Position management information (mission, reporting line, global grade)
- Performance management information (goals, evaluations)
- Career information (job history, skills, language abilities, qualifications, past training, career ambitions)

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.