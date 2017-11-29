Panaya Expands Global Footprint in Asia Pacific with Singapore Based Management Team

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery announced today the opening of four new offices in Singapore, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai to meet a growing demand for its enterprise agile delivery solutions. New contracts that contributed to recent growth include several Chinese pharmaceutical, consumer electronics and home appliance companies as well as an international bank and insurance company based in Philippines. Panaya is also actively recruiting to expand its operations in the region.

Rajesh Handu, has been appointed the Vice President of South East Asia, South Asia, Hong Kong and Korea to leverage his proven past success to accelerate Panaya's market presence in the region. As the Managing Director of Asia for NICE Systems, Rajesh built a high performance team that achieved 25% market growth last year. He also successfully closed high growth strategic accounts throughout his 12 years managing NICE Systems in the Far East.

Panaya's Enterprise Agile Delivery solution removes the complexity and bottlenecks inherent in application change by providing a holistic and integrated development and delivery environment. Organizations can release high quality change rapidly, meeting user expectations while driving their business forward.

"Many Asian companies are going global, and to automate international business processes they need to implement software delivery tools that will enable their enterprise applications to scale up while adapting quickly to business changes," said Moshe Leder, Executive Vice President of APAC and Japan. "Rajesh's leadership and proven experience in addressing custom needs and building long term business relationships in the region will help Panaya grow its regional business".

Rajesh commented, "I am excited to join Panaya to spread our unique consultative approach that helps IT delivery software changes effectively while introducing new initiatives that create a competitive edge."

About Panaya

Panaya, anInfosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end to end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

