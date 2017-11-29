Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will showcase the global debut of its new connected car service, MITSUBISHI CONNECT Safeguard and Remote Services (Safeguard and Remote Services), at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The innovative platform of services will provide vehicle owners with a safe, secure and convenient driving experience, and will be able to integrate with a wide range of connected automotive technologies.Safeguard and Remote Services can aid drivers on and off the road through systems like Auto Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Roadside Assistance, and remote features such as Climate Control and Car Finder. The service will be available for the all-new Eclipse Cross in the United States, with additional global markets to feature the service in the near future."We are making a shift with MITSUBISHI CONNECT to allow our customers to keep up with an increasingly connected world, while also providing them with an enriched driving experience," said Vincent Cobee, Corporate Vice President and Division General Manager of Product Strategy, MMC.Don Swearingen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mitsubishi Motors North America, said: "Mitsubishi Motors is excited to enter the connected car space in order to deliver this integrated and innovative service for our customers."Safeguard and Remote Services will be offered through a simple subscription-based service comprised of an embedded Telematics Control Unit equipped with 4G LTE cellular modem and GPS capability.The My MITSUBISHI CONNECT app will also be made available on both Android and Apple smartphones, with users able to access Safeguard and Remote Services from their mobile device. It can connect with Amazon Alexa on devices like the Amazon Echo and with the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones, iPhones and Google Home.Google, Android and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.